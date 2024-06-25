France vs Poland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between France and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will be eyeing a spot in the Euro 2024 round of 16 when they take on an already-eliminated Poland side at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Les Bleus are second to Netherlands in Group D after playing out a goalless draw against the Oranje, while the Polish were the first to be stamped out from the tournament following their 3-1 loss to Austria.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Poland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between France and Poland will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, June 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France vs Poland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between France and Poland will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

France team news

Kylian Mbappe was spotted sporting a mask training as the Real Madrid-bound forward is likely to feature after missing the game against the Netherlands.

With Mbappe's entry, France boss Didier Deschamps will have to sacrifice either Adrien Rabiot or Aurelien Tchouameni in the XI as N'Golo Kante should retain his spot.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Upamecano, Kounde, Saliba, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Poland team news

Rangnick is unlikely to risk defender Bartosz Salamon who missed the Austria loss due to an ankle problem. So Pawel Dawidowicz will deputise as a centre-back once again.

Robert Lewandowski could well play his final match at a major international tournament.

Poland possible XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Moder, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Skorupski, Bulka Defenders: Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Bednarek, Kiwior, Puchacz, Bereszynski Midfielders: Piotrowski, Moder, Zielinski, Grosicki, Romanczuk, D. Szymanski, Frankowski, S. Szymanski, Zalewski, Slisz, Skoras, Urbanski Forwards: Lewandowski, Swiderski, Piatek, Buksa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France and Poland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 4, 2022 France 3-1 Poland FIFA World Cup June 9, 2011 Poland 0-1 France International Friendly November 17, 2004 France 0-0 Poland International Friendly February 23, 2000 France 1-0 Poland International Friendly August 16, 1995 France 1-1 Poland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

