Anselm Noronha

France vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FriendliesFranceGermanyFrance vs GermanyKylian Mbappe

How to watch the international friendly match between France and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will face Germany in an international friendly at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are preparing for their respective campaigns in the upcoming Euro 2024 final tournament, with Les Bleus aiming to extend a four-match unbeaten run while Julian Nagelsmann's side are winless in three straight games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Germany kick-off time & stadium

Date:March 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm GMT
Venue:Groupama Stadium

The international friendly match between France and Germany will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnaise - commercially known as Groupama Stadium - in Decines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Saturday, March 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch France vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The international friendly match between France and Germany will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

Check out GOAL's Match Centre for live updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France team news

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is ruled with an ankle injury, while a knee injury continues to keep Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman out of action both for club and country.

France boss Didier Deschamps has called up Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby, while Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is likely to miss out on account of a hamstring problem.

France possible XI: Maignan; Clauss, Pavard, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Dembele, Thuram, Mbappe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Areola, Samba
Defenders:Pavard, L. Hernandez, Kounde, T. Hernandez, Upamecano, Saliba, Clauss
Midfielders:Rabiot, Tchouameni, Fofana, Camavinga, Guendouzi, Zaire-Emery
Forwards:Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram, Kolo Muani, Diaby

Germany team news

Aleksandar Pavlovic will have to wait longer for his Germany senior-team debut, as the 19-year-old and his Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer are sidelined through injuries.

While Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to start in goal, several names such as Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule, Kevin Trapp and Timo Werner have not been called up by Nagelsmann.

On the other hand, Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is back in the mix for the first time since Euro 2020.

Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Raum; Kroos, Gundogan; Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz, Fullkrug.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leno, Ter Stegen, Baumann
Defenders:Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Koch, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs
Midfielders:Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Gundogan, Andrich
Forwards:Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between France and Germany across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 12, 2023Germany 2-1 FranceInternational Friendly
June 15, 2021France 1-0 GermanyUEFA European Championship
October 16, 2018France 2-1 GermanyUEFA Nations League
September 6, 2018Germany 0-0 FranceUEFA Nations League
November 14, 2017Germany 2-2 FranceInternational Friendly

Useful links

