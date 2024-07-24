France U19 vs Ukraine U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA U19 Championship semi-final

How to watch the UEFA U19 Championship match between France and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France will take on Ukraine in the UEFA Euro U19 Championship semi-final at Windsor Park on Thursday. The winner of this contest will take on Italy or Spain in the final.

France will be hoping to lift their fourth U19 trophy, having won the title in 2005, 2010 and 2016. Ukraine, on the other hand, were winners of the 2009 edition of the tournament, and their last impressive outing came 2018 when they reached the semis.

France will consider themselves favourites, as they topped the group stage with two wins in three games. Ukraine managed only one victory but still managed to book their semi-final ticket. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France U19 vs Ukraine U19 kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm BST Venue: Windsor Park

The U19 Euro semi-final between France and Ukraine will be held at Windsor Park on Thursday. Kick-off is at 7 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch France U19 vs Ukraine U19 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on BBC for fans in the UK. Match highlights will be made available on the platform after the game whereas live updates can be accessed on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

France team news

France don't have any fresh injury concerns heading into the big semi-final clash against Ukraine.

They were held by Spain in their last group game but they will be confident of getting to the final with the current available squad. Saimon Bouabre, who has scored two goals so far, is currently the team's top scorer.

France predicted XI: Mirbach, Sarr, Kumbedi, Zidane, Jacquet, Bouabré, Kroupi, Assoumani, Amougou, Aiki, Gomis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Justin Bengui-Joao, Alexis Mirbach Defenders: Sael Kumbedi, Aboubaka Soumahoro, Yoni Gomis, Jérémy Jacquet, Mamadou Sarr, Elyaz Zidane Midfielders: Mayssam Benama, Valentin Atangana, Dehmaine Assoumani, Senny Mayulu, Mathis Amougou, Saimon Bouabre Forwards: Lucas Michal, Steve Ngoura, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Ayman Aiki, Tidiam Gomis, Eli Junior Kroupi

Ukraine team news

Ukraine have no fresh injury concerns ahead of what is their fourth appearance in the semi-final of this competition.

Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko and Danylo Krevsun have scored a goal each and will be looking to add to their tally against France.

Ukraine predicted XI: Krapyvtsov, Husiev, Mykhavko, Yermachkov, Krevsun, Matkevych, Synchuk, Vashchenko, Melnychenko, Ponomarenko, Hadzhiiev.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Markiian Bakus, Vladyslav Krapyvtsov Defenders: Anton Drozd, Ivan Yermachkov, Kyrylo Dihtiar, Mykola Oharkov, Taras Mykhavko, Oleksiy Gusiev, Maksym Melnychenko Midfielders: Samuel Obinaya, Kristian Shevchenko, Daniil Vashchenko, Andrii Matkevych, Danylo Krevsun, Timur Tutierov, Ramik Hadzhyiev, Hennadii Synchuk, Viktor Tsukanov Forwards: Matvii Ponomarenko, Dmytro Bohdanov

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2018 France 1-2 Ukraine U19 Euros July 2015 Ukraine 1-3 France U19 Euros

