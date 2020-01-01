Former Man Utd midfielder Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus in China

The ex-Red Devil is the first Chinese Super League player to be diagnosed with the virus

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in the Chinese province of Jinan, according to a local health department.

The former and player is currently lining up for Chinese (CSL) side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken.

Fellaini, 32, is the first CSL player to test positive for coronavirus to date, with that competition, like most around the world, currently suspended indefinitely.

While Covid-19 originated from , reports from the country have suggested a dramatic decrease in diagnosed cases over the past month as things deteriorate elsewhere around the world.

Fellaini moved to Shandong in 2019 and enjoyed a successful first season with the club as he scored 13 goals in all competitions as his side finished fifth in the league.

As the coronavirus gets worse around the globe, football has been unable to escape its grasp with a number of players, managers and staff testing positive.

On Saturday, former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz sadly passed away after being hospitalised with the condition. While star Paulo Dybala joined a growing list of players from the club to test positive.​

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala posted on Twitter.

"Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages."

Dybala was the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

is one of the countries worst affected by the outbreak, prompting the government to ban public gatherings and place tight restrictions on movement and travel.

With currently suspended until April, midfielder Javier Pastore has suggested he can't see the season actually being able to finish as things stand.

"We'll see if we play again from this season or the next. To be honest, I think it'll be impossible to finish the season, as we need at least 20-30 days of training to be ready," the international told Radio Impacto.

"All the clubs will lose money, but I think it's pretty much impossible to resume where we left off. It would mean ending later and later, so having to move the start of the next campaign.

"But we can't do that, because next summer there's the Euros, the Copa America, etc."