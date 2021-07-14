Former Man Utd boss Stoney named first coach of San Diego NWSL

Two-time World Cup winner Jill Ellis has hired the ex-Red Devils boss as her first head coach in Southern California

Former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney will be the first head coach in San Diego NWSL history, the club announced on Wednesday.

Stoney left United at the end of the 2020-21 season, having helped the club secure promotion from the second tier and subsequently establish themselves as a power in the Women's Super League.

San Diego NWSL, which features former U.S. national team head coach Jill Ellis as its president, will begin play in NWSL next season and will announce an official name and colors in the near future.

“Casey is one of the most decorated, distinguished and talented English players of all time and has transitioned seamlessly in her role as a manager,” Ellis said in a club release.

“She immediately turned Manchester United Women Football Club into respected contenders and established herself as one of the top managers in the league.

"Casey has all of the qualities we want in our manager and she is fully committed to making San Diego NWSL a globally successful club and brand led by powerful and talented women."

Stoney added: “I am extremely excited and motivated to lead San Diego NWSL on the field next season and beyond.

"Jill and this ownership group are deeply committed to building a world-class club both on and off the field and I look forward to being a part of creating our culture and style of play as a team."

Ellis looks to build around female leaders

Ellis has stated her desire to hire women in leadership positions in her role as president of the new NWSL club.

Though she could have landed another head coaching role, the ex-USWNT boss has said she wanted to be higher up in the organizational structure to ensure she could hire women in leadership roles.

“This opportunity presented itself and I thought: ‘What a great way to continue to champion women, provide opportunities for women but also stay connected to the game I love,’” Ellis said after being hired last month.

Earlier this week, San Diego NWSL hired former USWNT administrator Molly Downtain as its first general manager.

