After a year and a half away from the game, the 54-year-old has been confirmed as the new president of the NWSL expansion franchise in San Diego

Jill Ellis could have had her pick of head coaching gigs.

Ellis departed the U.S. women's national team in 2019 on her own terms, as a back-to-back World Cup winner. She was a free agent, and a world of coaching opportunities awaited.

But after a year and a half out of the game, Ellis confirmed a somewhat surprising return on Tuesday. Her next job would not be on the sideline, but in the front office.

Ellis has been named president of the NWSL expansion side in San Diego that will begin playing in 2022. The team will hire a head coach in the weeks to come, but it won’t be Ellis.

After a long career that took her from head coach at several colleges to a USWNT assistant role and finally to the main gig, Ellis is welcoming the chance to change her perspective.

“It just seemed like a different lens through which I'm going to look at this game,” Ellis told the media on Tuesday of her role in San Diego.

“But I still think the common things are there in terms of building a team, building a culture, hiring amazing people and putting a fantastic product on the field, so it was just the right fit at the right time.”

Ellis’s decision to move to the front office wasn’t just about herself. In a league currently featuring 10 teams but just one female head coach, Ellis wanted to climb the decision-making ladder to ensure women can be provided more opportunities in positions of authority.

“This opportunity presented itself and I thought, ‘What a great way to continue to champion women, provide opportunities for women but also stay connected to the game I love,’” Ellis said.

The 54-year-old has said she will hire women in the front office as well as a female head coach, with reports linking ex-Manchester United boss Casey Stoney to the position.

“Yes, I'm committed to hiring a female [coach],” Ellis said. “This was an important part of my conversations with Ron [Burkle, San Diego owner], because I feel like we could have a female-driven organization.

“That's not to say we're not gonna have guys – of course we're gonna have guys. But it was just important to create these opportunities for women in senior positions.”

No matter which woman Ellis hires as her head coach, it would only be natural if they were to occasionally look over their shoulder with some unease. Having one of the most successful head coaches in the game’s history lurking in the background will do that.

Ellis, though, insisted that she won’t get involved in coaching matters unless she’s asked.

“I have the confidence to hire an amazing coach that's going to already be very confident in their capacity and their abilities to make good decisions,” Ellis said. “Will I be a resource? Absolutely.

“But in terms of the technical things, I think my job is to bring in a very talented coach that’s incredibly competent. I think we can do that.”

During her time away from the game, Ellis has been working with a mentorship program for female coaches through U.S. Soccer. Her time with that program helped convince Ellis that her next role in the game should be away from the sideline.

“I think what really touched me the most is I was involved with this – I still am – this mentoring program,” Ellis said.

“As I went through that I just realized how special it is to connect and help people on their journey, and to be a resource to open up opportunities for them.”

Her on-field success has given her that chance. Now Ellis will get the chance to prove herself in a different role entirely.