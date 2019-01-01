Former Barcelona winger Deulofeu open to Guardiola reunion at Man City

The Spaniard is currently in the Premier League at Watford, but openly admits that he has aspirations of climbing back up the ladder at some stage

Gerard Deulofeu would welcome the opportunity to be reunited with former boss Pep Guardiola at , with the winger determined to join “a top team” at some stage.

The talented 24-year-old has already graced some of the grandest stages in Europe, with his professional career starting after stepping out of a famed academy system at Camp Nou.

Two spells have been taken in at Barca, while also spending time with the likes of and .

Dueloefu is now back in the Premier League at Watford but is making no secret of his desire to secure a high-profile switch elsewhere once he has proven himself deserving of such a move.

The international told Reuters: “Watford has a certain profile but for now it’s not a top club.

“We’re eighth in the table, fighting to finish seventh and qualify for Europe, but I cannot close the door to other teams.

“I’m focused on Watford but of course my objective is to play for a top team, that’s normal, just like any other professional.”

Deulofeu’s next outing for the Hornets could come against defending champions Manchester City and the familiar face of Guardiola.

He added on the man who helped to mould his game in Catalunya: “Guardiola was a very special coach for me, the first when I was at Barcelona.

“He is a great coach, a lovely person and I have very good memories of that time but I would have liked to have had a full year with him.

“I was very young and I wasn’t in the dressing room much, but I’m very grateful for the opportunities he gave me.”

Quizzed on whether he would like to link up with Guardiola again one day, possibly at the Etihad Stadium, Deulofeu said: “Of course, that’s why I keep working.

“I like their wingers a lot, [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Leroy] Sane, [Raheem] Sterling and [Riyad] Mahrez, they are guys who play as I do, so why not?

“I’m going to fight for that, although for now, I’m focused on doing well at Watford.”

Deulofeu has registered six goals and five assists this season, making history in the process by becoming the first Watford player to record a Premier League hat-trick during a recent 5-1 win over Cardiff.