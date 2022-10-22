The 2022 Canadian Premier League concludes its semi-finals on Sunday as Forge FC welcome Cavalry FC in a second-leg encounter
With the scores tied at 1-1, it truly is anybody's game to see who can make it through to next week's final.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Forge vs Cavalry date & kick-off time
Game:
Forge FC vs Cavalry FC
Date:
October 23, 2022
Kick-off:
10:00pm BST / 5:00pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Forge vs Cavalry on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the U.S., the game can also be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 4
BT Sport App
Forge squad & team news
Level on points with their visitors at the end of the campaign - but with a vastly superior goal difference to their name - Forge likely enter this tie as marginal favourites.
But it truly is a toss-up, and they will know that. There is a lot of work to be done if they want to come up with a pass to the showpiece finale of the season.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henry, Kalongo, Bontis
Defenders
Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu
Midfielders
Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko
Forwards
Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne
Cavalry squad and team news
Heading into this clash, Cavalry have absolutely nothing to lose. The pressure is on their hosts to impress in front of a home crowd.
For them? The only thing they have is the wind at their backs. They'll hope they can pull off a big result on the road here.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carducci, Roloff, Farago
Defenders
Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao
Midfielders
C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave
Forwards
Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple