'Football is freedom' - How Bob Marley's love of the beautiful game inspired new adidas collection celebrating life & music of reggae icon

That was Bob Marley's wonderful, idiosyncratic take on the beautiful game - a sport he loved almost as much as he loved music. Tapping into that sentiment, adidas have dropped a new eight-piece collection inspired by the life and musical catalogue of the iconic Jamaican singer-songwriter.

Developed in close collaboration the with the Bob Marley Foundation, the eponymous non-profit that aims to make a meaningful impact for underserved and vulnerable communities in Jamaica, the capsule has taken cues from historical photos and clothing synonymous with the musician.

One of the most enduring archive images of Marley shows him playing football on a muddy pitch in London's Battersea Park in the mid-70s, wearing a custom tracksuit with the bottoms tucked into his socks and adidas Copa Mundial boots on his feet. It's said he was never far from a ball, always looking to squeeze in a kickabout between studio sessions or on tour.

He said in an interview in 1980: "I love music before I love football. If I love football first it maybe can be dangerous. I love music and then football after. Playing football and singing is dangerous because the football gets very violent. I sing about peace, love and all of that stuff, and something might happen y'know. If a man tackle you hard it bring feelings of war."

Marley would dress like someone who seemed ready for a ball to be pulled out at any moment, too, often seen wearing football tracksuits and classic jerseys, from Jamaica's to Brazil's.

Drawing on that fashion legacy, adidas' capsule includes a jersey, a track jacket and pants, a dress, a t-shirt, shorts and accessories, tied together by a repetitive wave pattern that flows across each piece, a nod to the rhythm of Marley's music and the spirit of his home country. Each top bears the name 'Bob' on the chest in a calligraphy typeface, with the adidas Originals trefoil on the opposite side.

Arriving in a yellow colour taken from the Jamaican flag's saltire, the jersey is emblazoned with the words 'Football is Freedom', taken from that famous Marley quote about the game he loved. The track jacket and pants have a retro design, with the former in emerald green with that same 'Football is Freedom' graphic on the reverse, while the latter are purple.

The collection also comprises of a dress and short sleeve t-shirt striped in the colours of green, gold and red alongside wave patterned red shorts, two iterations of crew socks and a unique adidas bowler bag in brown and white.

"Bob Marley’s legacy is full of so much inspiration - but to bring it to life through this collection, we worked through old photographs and clothing from his tour days with the Bob Marley Foundation," adidas Football's general manager, Sam Handy said. "It was an incredible privilege, and ultimately, inspired us to build an apparel range that celebrate his music, love of football, and the spirit of Jamaica."

The adidas x Bob Marley collection is available to buy now via adidas.com and selected stores.