Foden told by Guardiola his time ‘is coming’ as Man City boss promises teenager minutes

The highly-rated playmaker has remained on the fringes of the fold this season, but will get another chance to impress in the Champions League

Phil Foden has been assured that his chance “is coming” at , with Pep Guardiola vowing to give the teenage midfielder more minutes in which to prove his worth.

The 19-year-old has found himself on the fringes of the fold again this season with the reigning Premier League champions.

Opportunities have come his way, in domestic and competition, but not as many he had been hoping for.

That has led to renewed speculation regarding Foden’s future, with many suggesting that he may need a move in order to find the minutes required to unlock his undoubted potential.

Guardiola has moved to rule out any chance of sanctioning a sale, while the player himself has sought to quash quick of a loan switch being sought, with City convinced that they are managing an emerging talent properly.

Rotation will give everybody at the Etihad Stadium opportunities, with Foden set to come back into contention for a starting berth when the Blues take in a European clash with on Wednesday.

Guardiola told reporters when quizzed again on his handling of a hot prospect: “Maybe (he will play more). He can play – there are no doubts about that.

“He is ready; he will play Wednesday and is ready.

“I count all of them. I take decisions. I know how it works.

“No-one mentioned Phil after we won at ! His time is coming and we will see in the next games.”

City suffered a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals in their most recent outing, with another costly setback leaving them 14 points off the pace in another Premier League title bid.

Guardiola once again favoured an experimental approach when it came to selecting a back four to face the Red Devils.

Fernandinho was used as a centre-half, despite Nicolas Otamendi being available and eventually replacing the injured John Stones to get his name on the scoresheet.

Article continues below

Angelino was also included from the off, with the Spaniard filling a left-back berth ahead of international Benjamin Mendy.

Explaining that decision, Guardiola said: “In that moment, Angelino plays better than the other ones in this position.

“After two years injured, you are not fit. He (Mendy) needs time.”