‘Foden has big decision to make on Man City future’ – Ex-Blues star sees Sancho as inspiration

Shaun Wright-Phillips admits a talented teenager must weigh up his options carefully, with it possible that a move may be required next summer

Phil Foden has “a big decision” to make on his future, says Shaun Wright-Phillips, with it possible that the promising midfielder will follow the lead of Jadon Sancho.

One product of the Blues’ academy system took the decision to leave the Etihad Stadium back in 2017.

Sancho has seen that brave call justified by a stunning rise to prominence at German giants , with senior international recognition with secured along the way.

Foden is yet to make that step up, with a lack of regular game time at City working against him.

Pep Guardiola has stated that he has no intention of parting with a player of such promise, but a decision may be taken out of his hands.

Wright-Phillips says the 19-year-old must look to weigh up his options carefully, with there little point in persevering with the Premier League champions if he can get more minutes elsewhere.

The former City winger told Sportingbet. “Phil Foden will have a big decision on his hands this summer. In any footballer’s head there comes a point where he recognises that he needs to be playing more games.

“It’s fair to think that if Phil Foden was playing regularly, he has enough quality to be in the England setup.

“There is a danger that a lack of game time could stagnate his career.

“Of course, he’s learning from some amazing players, he’s fought his way through, he’s taken his chances when given but he is at the stage where he needs to kick on to the next level and play consistently.

“You look at someone like Jadon Sancho, he took the chance of going abroad to get more game time and now he’s possibly up there with the top players, wingers, in the world.

“Youth has always been essential to the Man City setup and they are screaming out for a player like Phil Foden to establish himself in the team, but Foden needs to decide whether it is best to wait around or move on elsewhere to establish himself.”

Foden has been restricted to 13 appearances in all competitions this season, with just 83 minutes of competitive action seen in the Premier League.