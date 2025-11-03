How to watch Florida Atlantic vs Boston College NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The new college basketball season gets underway Monday night as Florida Atlantic welcomes Boston College to Boca Raton.

The Owls, still just two years removed from their memorable 2023 Final Four appearance, open a fresh chapter under second-year head coach John Jakus. Coming off an 18-16 campaign that ended with an NIT bid, Jakus faces the task of molding a roster that features ten newcomers, a mix of six promising recruits and four experienced transfers.

Boston College, on the other hand, looks to turn the page after a disappointing 12-19 season. Now entering his fifth year at the helm, head coach Earl Grant is determined to guide the Eagles back into the thick of ACC contention and restore some pride to the program.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida Atlantic vs Boston College NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Florida Atlantic vs Boston College: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Atlantic will face off against the Boston College in an exciting NCAAM game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Florida.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena Location Boca Raton, Florida

How to watch Florida Atlantic vs Boston College on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Florida and Boston live on ESPNU nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Florida Atlantic vs Boston College team news & key performers

Boston College Eagles team news

Boston College enters the new campaign with a more cohesive core than its opponent, returning three starters and bolstering its lineup with veteran guard Chase Forte, a senior transfer from South Dakota State. Forte, who averaged 17.9 points and 3.2 assists last season, brings scoring punch and poise to the backcourt. His experience should mesh well with returning playmaker Donald Hand Jr., who led the Eagles in both points (15.7) and rebounds (6.1) a year ago.

In the paint, center Jayden Hastings anchors the interior alongside Missouri transfer Aidan Shaw, giving Boston College a solid mix of rebounding and rim protection. For the Eagles to climb the ACC ladder, offensive consistency will be key, particularly from long range, after shooting just 30.1% from beyond the arc and averaging 71.8 points per game last season.

Florida Atlantic Owls team news

Florida Atlantic, meanwhile, underwent a major roster transformation after parting ways with nine players through graduation or transfer. Head coach John Jakus tapped into both the portal and the prep ranks to reload, highlighted by four-star freshman Josiah Parker, already tabbed the American Athletic Conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Transfers Isaiah Elohim (USC) and Kanaan Carlyle (Indiana) are expected to lead the backcourt charge, injecting athleticism and outside shooting into an offense that thrives on tempo. The Owls’ biggest challenge will be gelling quickly while tightening up a defense that ranked 281st nationally in points allowed. Expect FAU to lean on its speed, spacing, and fresh energy to mask its early-season growing pains.

Florida Atlantic vs Boston College series history

Monday’s matchup will be just the fourth-ever meeting between Boston College and Florida Atlantic, with the Eagles owning a clean 3-0 record in the series. The last clash between the two programs came over a decade ago, when Boston College edged out an 82-79 victory in Chestnut Hill on November 17, 2013.

This game, however, marks new territory—it’ll be the first time the two teams square off at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, adding a fresh chapter to their brief history.