FIVE goals in 21 minutes! Shambolic Spurs hit a new low as Joelinton, Alexander Isak & rampant Newcastle add to St Totteringham’s Day hangover

If Spurs thought that St Totteringham’s Day would represent the low point of their weekend, they were made to think again in a 6-1 loss at Newcastle.

Magpies burst out of the blocks

Tottenham all over the place at the back

Another twist in race for Europe

TELL ME MORE: Cristian Stellini took his side to St James’ Park knowing that they will finish below north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table once again this season, but with hopes of securing a top-four finish still very much alive. Those dreams were left in tatters inside just 21 minutes, with Newcastle racing into a five-goal lead.

Jacob Murphy opened the scoring inside 61 seconds and fired in a 25-yard stunner eight minutes later after Joelinton had doubled the Magpies’ advantage. In-form Swedish striker Alexander Isak then got in on the act, bagging a brace in the space of two minutes as disgruntled Spurs supporters began to head for the exits.

Harry Kane did pull one back for the visitors early in the second half, taking him to 207 Premier League goals and one behind Wayne Rooney on the all-time list, but Callum Wilson scored within 65 seconds of being introduced off the bench just past the hour mark as Newcastle ensured that they hit fellow Champions League hopefuls for six.

THE MVP: Newcastle had to be patient with Isak after investing £60 million ($75m) worth of faith in him during the summer of 2022, but the 23-year-old is proving to be money well spent. After overcoming an unfortunate injury, the Swede has become a prolific presence for Eddie Howe’s side. He now has seven goals through his last seven appearances, with two well-taken efforts added to his tally against Spurs as he whistled a couple of crisp strikes into the back of the net.

THE BIG LOSER: Lloris might be a World Cup winner, but he has looked well short of his best at times this season and endured another outing to forget on Tyneside. He parried the ball into the path of Murphy for Newcastle’s opener, was easily rounded by Joelinton for the Magpies’ second and stood rooted to the spot as a long-range effort dipped into the bottom corner of his net before there were even 10 minutes on the clock. Lloris was then beaten by efforts from Isak that he might have done better with, leading to him being replaced by Fraser Forster at half-time.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Things are not about to get any easier for Spurs as their next two fixtures will see them take on Manchester United and Liverpool, with collective standards needing to be raised in order to secure European football for next season, while Newcastle will be feeling confident heading into meetings with relegation-threatened Everton and Southampton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐