WATCH: Tottenham are at it again! Jacob Murphy nets screamer as Newcastle go 5-0 up inside 21 minutes in crunch Premier League clash

Fred Garratt-Stanley
|
Jacob Murphy Newcastle 2022-23Getty Images
Newcastle United vs Tottenham HotspurNewcastle UnitedTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueJ. Murphy

Tottenham Hotspur are being destroyed by Eddie Howe's rampant Newcastle United side, with the Magpies 5-0 up after just 21 minutes.

  • Spurs 4-0 down in 20 minutes
  • Jacob Murphy scores screamer
  • Howe's team on fire

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham are at it again. It's been a chaotic start for the north London club, who found themselves 3-0 down to a rampant Newcastle within just NINE minutes. The pick of the bunch (so far) was Jacob Murphy's 25-yard screamer, which flew past a stationary Hugo Lloris and into the back of the Spurs net, to make Newcastle the first side to notch 3 goals in the opening nine minutes of a Premier League game since Man City in 2010. Things got even worse for Cristian Stellini and Co too, with the Magpies notching two more goals before the 21-minute mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle are the second-fastest team to register a 5-0 lead in Premier League history after Manchester City, who completed the feat in 18 minutes against Watford in September 2019.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs will be in full damage-limitation mode for the rest of the afternoon, as they look to avoid further embarrassment.

