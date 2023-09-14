No fitness scare: Kylian Mbappe available for PSG after sitting out France's defeat to Germany but Marco Asensio faces lay-off

- Striker missed France loss to Germany
- Sustained knee issue
- Returned to PSG training on Thursday
WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was left on the bench as France were beaten 2-1 by Germany because of a knee issue. However, PSG have confirmed he is back in training with his team-mates after "a reassuring clinical examination of his patellar tendon", suggesting he is fit to face Nice on Friday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG were dealt some bad news, however, as it was revealed Marco Asensio has suffered a foot injury and will be out until the end of September. Asensio is off to a good start at PSG, scoring two goals and setting up another in Ligue 1 since joining from Real Madrid, while Mbappe has netted five in just three games.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The Ligue 1 champions will take on Nice on Friday and will hope to record a third straight victory.