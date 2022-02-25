Firmino ruled out of Carabao Cup final but Jota winning fitness battle for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, but Diogo Jota is winning his fitness battle and could play for Liverpool against Chelsea.

The Reds are finalising their plans for the Wembley showdown with Premier League rivals and had been hoping to be at full strength with major silverware up for grabs.

However it has now been confirmed that the Brazilian striker will not be available.

What has been said?

Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders told reporters: “Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad.

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know and feel how important he is for our way of playing, so I am happy that he is pushing himself. Hopefully he is soon back.

“Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge.”

The bigger picture

Firmino is nursing a muscle complaint and last played for Liverpool in their 2-0 Champions League last-16 win over Inter at San Siro on February 16.

Jota was replaced by Firmino in the aforementioned outing in Milan after picking up an ankle complaint, but he is closer to making a return to action.

Being able to call upon the Portugal international against Chelsea would be a welcome boost for Klopp as the 25-year-old has scored 17 goals in 31 games in all competitions this season.

