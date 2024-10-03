How to watch today's Fiorentina vs TNS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Fiorentina and TNS, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina are set to play hosts to Welsh side The New Saints (TNS) at Stadio Artemio Franchi for a Conference League fixture on Thursday.

As both sides are raring to begin their European campaigns this season, the Italians head into the game on the back of a goalless draw at Empoli in the Serie A, while the Cymru Premier side thrashed Newtown 6-1 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs TNS online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Conference League match between Fiorentina and TNS will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 4 and available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fiorentina vs TNS kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The UEFA Conference League match between Fiorentina and TNS will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, October 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

With the game against AC Milan in sight, Voila boss Raffaele Palladino is likely to rest the likes of Moise Kean and David de Gea here.

Besides, Marin Pongracic and Rolando Mandragora emerge as doubts on account of their respective injuries, while Luca Ranieri and Pietro Comuzzo are out suspended.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Martinez Quarta, Moreno, Biraghi; Adli, Richardson; Ikone, Beltran, Sottil; Kouame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli Defenders: Biraghi, Dodo, Moreno, Martinez Quarta, Parisi, Kayode Midfielders: Bove, Mandragora, Gosens, Colpani, Richardson, Adli, Cataldi Forwards: Sottil, Beltran, Gudmundsson, Ikone, Kean, Kouame

TNS team news

Following a good show in last Friday's big win, the likes of Danny Davies, Dan Williams, Rory Holden, Sion Bardley and Remi Oteh are expected to feature from the onset.

Ryan Brobbel and Declan McManus are also available for selection, but Jordan Williams will be suspended.

Meanwhile, Brad Young has recently completed his move to Saudi Arabian oufit Al-Orobah.

TNS possible XI: Roberts; Daniels, Bodenham, Davies, Redmond; Brobbel, Smith, D. Williams, Holden, Bradley; Oteh.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsay, Roberts, Edwards Defenders: Pask, Marshall, Olosunde, Astles, Bodenham, Hudson, McGahey, Davies, Baker, Woollam, Doforo Midfielders: Daniels, Brobbel, Redmond, D. Williams, Holden, Clark, Bradley, Smith, Canavan, Wilson Forwards: McManus, Cieslewicz, Oteh, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Fiorentina and TNS face each other across all competitions.

