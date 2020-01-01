FIFA 21

FIFA 21 best young midfielders: The top 50 MIDs on career mode

Ronan Murphy
FIFA 21 Jadon Sancho
Getty/EA Sports
Goal looks at all the wonderkid midfielders in Career Mode, listing their potential ability, current ratings and price in the game

The midfield battle is where many football matches are won and lost. Good attacking midfielders are capable of unlocking opponents, while defensive midfielders can stop attacks before they even begin.

FIFA 21's new dribbling mechanics mean that the midfield battle is even more important in the game this season, and the values of high-calibre midfielders reflect that in Career Mode.

The best midfield talent will be expensive, as seen by Chelsea spending £70 million ($91m) on Kai Havertz in real life, making him the most expensive signing of summer 2020.

    Jadon Sancho remains the best young midfielder in the game, capable of playing on either flank as well as through the middle. He will cost at least £62m, meaning many teams will not be able to afford or attract him.

    Players like Sancho's team-mate Jude Bellingham or Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz are cheaper wonderkid options, but will need plenty of minutes and the right kind of training to reach their potential.

    Here are all the best young midfielders in FIFA 21 Career Mode, ordered by their potential rating in the game.

    PO. = Position(s)

    CR = Current Rating

    PR = Potential Rating

    VA. = Value

    *Clubs listed are the clubs the players are assigned to in FIFA 21 Career Mode, while ages shown are the age at the start of Career Mode

    FIFA 21: Best young midfielders

    # Name Age Club PO. CR PR VA.
    1 J Sancho 20 Borussia Dortmund RM, LM, CAM 87 93 £62.6m
    2 S Tonali 20 AC Milan CDM, CM 77 91 £16.7m
    3 Ferran Torres 20 Man City RM, LM, CF 81 89 £23.9m
    4 M Greenwood 18 Man Utd RM, ST 77 89 £13.1m
    5 T Kubo 19 Real Madrid RM, CM, CAM 75 89 £13.1m
    6 T Almada 19 Velez Sarsfield CAM, CM, LW 73 89 £7.7m
    7 M Diaby 20 Bayer Leverkusen LM 81 88 £22.5m
    8 P Foden 20 Man City CAM, CM 79 88 £17.6
    9 M Ihattaren 18 PSV CAM, RM, CM 77 88 £12.6m
    10 E Camavinga 17 Rennes CM 76 88 £10.8m
    11 Riqui Puig 20 Barcelona CM, CAM 75 88 £11.3m
    12 B Saka 18 Arsenal LM, LWB, RW 75 88 £10.8m
    13 A Urzi 20 Atletico Banfield LM, CM, RM 73 88 £8.1m
    14 Pedri 17 Barcelona LM, CAM 72 88 £5.4m
    15 J Bellingham 17 Borussia Dortmund CM, LM, RM 69 88 £1.9m
    16 F Wirtz 17 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 68 88 £1.6m
    17 R Cherki 16 Lyon CAM, RM, LM 67 88 £1.5m
    18 B Kamara 20 Marseille CDM, CB 79 87 £15.3m
    19 D Szoboszlai 19 Red Bull Salzburg CAM, LM 75 87 £10.4m
    20 M Caqueret 20 Lyon CM, CDM 75 87 £10.8m
    21 A Hlozek 17 Sparta Praha RM, ST, LM 74 87 £8.6m
    22 F Pellestri 18 Penarol RM, RW 71 87 £4.4m
    23 R Gravenbach 18 Ajax CM, CDM 71 87 £4.3m
    24 G Reyna 17 Borussia Dortmund LM, CAM 68 87 £1.7m
    25 D McNeil 20 Burnley LM 78 86 £14m
    26 N Zaniolo 20 Roma CAM, RM 76 86 £11.3m
    27 Florentino 20 Benfica CDM, CM 76 86 £10.4m
    28 R Sessegnon 20 Spurs LM, LW, LB 75 86 £10.4m
    29 Tete 20 Shakhtar Donetsk RM, CAM 75 86 £10.4m
    30 Gustavo Assuncao 20 Familiaco CDM 74 86 £8.6m
    31 M Solomon 20 Shakhtar Donetsk RM, LM, CAM 73 86 £6.8m
    32 G Tsitaishvili 19 Dynamo Kyiv RM, LM 72 86 £5.9m
    33 B Gilmour 19 Chelsea CM, CAM 71 86 £4.5m
    34 N Madueke 18 PSV RM, ST 70 86 £3.3m
    35 D Caciedo 20 Deportivo Cali RM 68 86 £1.8m
    36 A Vranckx 17 Mechelen CM, CDM 66 86 £1.2m
    37 O Kokcu 19 Feyenoord CAM, CM 75 85 £9.5m
    38 M Kudus 19 Ajax CAM, CM 75 85 £9.5m
    39 Paulinho 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM, RM 74 85 £8.6m
    40 Romario Baro 20 Porto RM, CAM 73 85 £6.3m
    41 Marcos Antonio 20 Shakhtar Donetsk CM 72 85 £5.4m
    42 Y Verscharen 18 Anderlecht CAM, RW, LW 72 85 £5m
    43 M Longstaff 20 Newcastle CM, CDM 72 85 £5.4m
    44 J Willock 20 Arsenal CAM, CM 71 85 £4.5m
    45 H Traore 20 Sassuolo CAM, CM 71 85 £4.5m
    46 R Matondo 19 Schalke LM, ST, RM 70 85 £3.4m
    47 E Smith Rowe 19 Arsenal CAM, RM, RW 69 85 £2.1m
    48 M Daramy 18 Kobenhavn RM, ST, LM 67 85 £1.4m
    49 X Simons 17 PSG CM 65 85 £990k
    50 Y Demir 17 Rapid Wien CAM, RW 64 85 £880k

