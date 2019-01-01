FIFA 19 Team of the Week: Robertson and Aspas lead the way
The latest FIFA 19 Team of the Week is here as Andrew Robertson, Iago Aspas and Marquinhos headline a fairly tame squad of in-forms coming to Ultimate Team.
Robertson headlines the squad as he becomes what could be the Premier League's best left-back card in the aftermath of Liverpool's late win over Tottenham. He's joined by several other Premier League options, including Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guiata, Burnley defender Ben Mee and Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.
Also joining the backline is Paris Saint-Germain standout Marquinhos, while Thomas Partey and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic provide two strong midfield presences in La Liga and Serie A, respectively.
In the attack, Iago Aspas is the headliner with 84 pace, 90 shooting and 89 dribbling, while Yussuf Poulson and Dusan Zapata should provide affordable attacking options in their respective leagues.
James Forrest and Simone Verdi offer plenty of pace on the wings while a pair of MLS standouts in Carlos Vela and Alejandro Pozuelo lead the options named to this week's bench.
See the full squad below...
STARTING XI
GK – Vicente Guaita - Crystal Palace
CB – Marquinhos - PSG
CB – Ben Mee - Burnley
LB – Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
RM – James Forrest - Celtic
LM – Simone Verdi - Napoli
CM– Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid
CM – Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Lazio
ST – Iago Aspas - Celta Vigo
ST – Yussuf Poulsen - RB Leipzig
ST – Duvan Zapata - Atalanta
BENCH
GK – Alexander Schwolow - Freiburg
CB– Benjamin Hubner - Hoffenheim
CDM – Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester
CAM – Alejandro Pozuelo - Toronto FC
RW – Carlos Vela - Los Angeles FC
ST – Guillaume Hoarau - Young Boys
ST – Munas Dabbur - Red Bull Salzburg
RESERVES
RM – Emmanel Dennis - Club Brugge
LM – Merveille Biankadi - Hansa Rostock
ST – Andreas Weimann - Bristol City
ST – Saleh al Shehri - Al Raed
ST – David Williams - Wellington Phoenix