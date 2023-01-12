WATCH: 'Traded a Ferrari for a Twingo' - Shakira savages Pique in new song referencing breakup with Barcelona legend

Pop icon Shakira has appeared to take a swipe at Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in her latest song, with the pair having split up in 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer of 2022, Shakira released a statement to confirm her breakup with former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. The couple had been together for 11 years but parted ways after the footballer was, in claims made by El Periodico, "seen accompanied by other women". It has also been reported that the ex-Spain international centre-back has found a new partner in Clara Chia Marti, who works for the television production company Kosmos. And Shakira has now appeared to take a dig at Pique and his supposed new partner in her latest song.

WHAT THEY SAID: The lyrics for the song appear to have multiple references to Pique, with "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo" and "a Rolex for a Casio" being mentioned. Another line begins: "A wolf like me isn't for guys like you”, referencing her 2009 hit "She Wolf".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following her split from Pique, Shakira suggested that the former footballer didn't put enough effort into their long-term relationship. "As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him," Shakira told Elle. "One of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love."

WHAT NEXT? The music video has already garnered more than 14m views since its release. Shakira also appeared to reference her split from Pique in an Instagram post from January 1, talking about about healing and moving on.