'We don't talk about that' - Fernandes responds to Ronaldo question after Man Utd draw with Chelsea

Bruno Fernandes refused to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United after his side drew 1-1 against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ronaldo dropped for Chelsea clash

Fernandes was asked about issue

Portugal star refused to discuss Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes was asked about the situation surrounding his Portugal team-mate in the wake of the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, but he said he will not talk about it publicly and insists the issue must be kept inside the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We don't talk about that. We keep it inside," he said to BT Sport. "We have to deal with that inside and no one else has to know what we want or think. The most important thing for everyone including Cristiano is that the team wins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was not part of the squad for the Premier League clash against Chelsea as he has been dropped from the team after walking down the tunnel before the end of his side's 2-0 win against Tottenham in midweek.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Thursday when they take on Sheriff in the Europa League. It is not known if Ronaldo will be part of the squad for that clash.