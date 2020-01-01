Fernandes matches Ronaldo's Man Utd feat with latest Premier League Player of the Month award

The Portugal midfielder has emulated his international team-mate with back-to-back awards, 14 years after the Juventus star managed it

Bruno Fernandes has become the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo to win back-to-back Premier League Player of the Month awards.

Fernandes also picked up June’s Goal of the Month award for his volleyed effort in the 3-0 win at .

The 25-year-old has maintained his inspirational form since joining in January, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side closing on a top-four place with four wins from five games since the season resumed.

Fernandes had previously won the award for February, with no player picked in March as the season was suspended early in the month.

His fellow international Ronaldo achieved the feat in November and December of the 2006-07 season – when he went on to be named Premier League Player of the Season for the first time.

#PL Player of the Month ✔️#PL Goal of the Month ✔️



Give us some adjectives to describe @B_Fernandes8 because we're running out 😅👇 pic.twitter.com/hSHV0dxZOq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 10, 2020

The last player to do it in the Premier League away from United was Mohamed Salah, when he scored eight goals in seven games for over March and April 2018.

In June, Fernandes scored once against and twice against Brighton, and he has continued his excellent form in the opening fixtures of July with two goals and three assists in two games.

United are unbeaten in the league since Fernandes joined, and they have closed the gap to fourth place from six points to one.

He has brought composure and creativity to United’s midfield, and is building a promising partnership with Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Pogba recently told United Review: “From behind I just enjoy it. I’m enjoying just watching Bruno, [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and Mason [Greenwood], who all played the last game [a 5-2 win over Bournemouth], and seeing them score goals.

“You just keep applauding, it’s beautiful… they make me enjoy football every time!

“As well though there is the defensive work that people don’t talk about - they do it. The pressing - they do it… that’s what you maybe don’t see that much.

“Football fans who know football see that and that’s the difference that we have and it’s great to see them at their best.”

Their 3-0 win over on Thursday saw them become the first Premier League team to win four consecutive games by three or more goals.