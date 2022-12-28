'Fernandes is the boss again' - Ronaldo exit was exactly what Man Utd star needed, insists Evra

Bruno Fernandes is "the boss again" at Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit, according to the club's former defender Patrice Evra.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward parted ways with Manchester United back in November after the mutual termination of his contract following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Red Devils did not miss Ronaldo upon returning to action following the World Cup break as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with Fernandes playing a key role in the second goal. With Ronaldo no longer around at Old Trafford, Evra believes that Fernandes is back to being United's "main man" and feels he will continue to flourish with more freedom to express himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Bruno Fernandes has to be the main man and you can feel it now Ronaldo is not here anymore and you can feel that he is the boss again," Evra told Amazon Prime Video after United’s win over Forest. "He is the one taking the free-kicks, the one taking the corner kicks and I am sorry, that is what Bruno Fernandes needs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United legend went on to reveal that he asked Fernandes if he felt Ronaldo inhibited him earlier in the season, but he refused to give a definitive answer. Evra added: "I remember when I talked with him after a game and he didn’t want to say that, because he would be like ‘I can’t play with every player’, but you can’t have two chefs like they say in French, and that’s what happened so I am not surprised about the performance of Bruno Fernandes."

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The midfielder will be back in action on New Year's eve against Wolves in the Premier League, while Ronaldo is being tipped to complete a medical ahead of sealing his move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.