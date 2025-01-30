How to watch today's FCSB vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between FCSB and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With an automatic spot in the Europa League round of 16 on the line, Manchester United make the trip to Arena Nationala where they will take on FCSB on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to book their third win on the spin in all competitions, with the hosts just a point behind United on the 36-team league phase standings table in the European second tier.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FCSB vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between FCSB and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FCSB vs Manchester United kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Arena Nationala

The Europa League match between FCSB and Manchester United will be played at Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, January 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FCSB team news

Mihai Lixandru, Octavian Popescu and Darius Olaru are unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries, while defender Vlad Chiriches struggles with a muscle problem.

In Olaru's absence, Daniel Birligea is likely to get the nod ahead of Daniel Popa in attack, while Florin Tanase could replace Malcom Edjouma in the number 10 role.

Manchester United team news

Injured trio Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount have not travelled to Romania, while Manuel Ugarte may need a once-over due to a knock. Marcus Rashford continues to find himself out of favour at the club.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, defenders Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia, as well as midfielder Toby Collyer, will all be pushing for starts, while Joshua Zirkzee could partner Rasmus Hojlund up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links