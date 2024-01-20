FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund find themselves outside the Bundesliga's top four and they are set to take on FC Koln at RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

For BVB, it can be the first time they register back-to-back league wins since October last year as Edin Terzic's men enter the tie on the back of a 3-0 win at Darmstadt.

On the other hand, Koln have prolonged their stay in the dropzone after dropping more points in the 1-1 draw with Heidenheim the last time out.

FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Borussia Dortmund will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm GMT on January 20 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Koln team news

Davie Selke joins Luca Waldschmidt, Mark Uth and Dejan Ljubicic in the treatment room after the former injured his foot in the Heidenheim draw.

Struggling with a muscle problem, Leart Pagarada remains a doubt. Hence, Max Finkgrafe is to continue at left-back, while Steffen Tigges can take Selke's place upfront.

FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Carstensen, Hubers, Chabot, Finkgrafe; Huseinbasic, Martel; Thielmann, Kainz, Maina; Tigges.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwabe, Pentke, Nickisch, Kobbing Defenders: Chabot, Hubers, Kilian, Heintz, Bakatukanda, Pacarada, Katterbach, Finkgrafe, Carstensen, Schmitz Midfielders: Martel, Christensen, Huseinbasic, Olesen, Kainz, Alidou, Diehl, Maina Forwards: Tigges, Dietz, Adamyan, Downs, Thielmann

Borussia Dortmund team news

The likes of Karim Adeyemi, Felix Nmecha and Julian Ryerson are all out injured, while Sebastien Haller and Ramy Bensebaini are on international duty with Ivory Coast and Algeria respectively at the AFCON.

In addition, Mats Hummels and Marco Reus are doubtful, with Nico Schlotterbeck also a touch-and-go due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Darmstadt win.

As a result, Niclas Sule may be seen operating alongside Emre Can at centre-back, while Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen is likely to continue at left-back.

Following a lengthy exile at Manchester United, Jadon Sancho will also look to make the best of his return on loan.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Can, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Ozcan, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Blank, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Wofl, Meunier, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Koln and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 19, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 FC Koln Bundesliga March 18, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 6-1 FC Koln Bundesliga October 1, 2022 FC Koln 3-2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga March 20, 2022 FC Koln 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 30, 2021 Borussia Dortmund 2-0 FC Koln Bundesliga

