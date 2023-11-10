Father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz made to walk for two days straight as full horror of kidnapping ordeal revealed

The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz feared for his life after being kidnapped, with his captors making him walk for two days straight at one stage.

The full details of a traumatic ordeal for Luis Manuel Diaz have been revealed following his safe release.

Diaz senior, who was taken alongside his wife on October 28, was subjected to 13 days of pain and suffering at the hands of his tormentors.

He suffered a knee injury after coming off the motorbike that his ELN hostage-takers used to abduct him and his partner, Cilenis Marulanda.

Diaz’s wife was released shortly after the incident in question occurred, but discussions regarding a positive end to a terrifying saga dragged on.

The ELN finally agreed to release Diaz on November 9, with his kidnappers being hunted down by police and the Colombian army.

Monsignor Francisco Ceballos, the Bishop of Riohacha in Colombia’s northern Caribbean region, was the first member of the humanitarian team to speak with Diaz following his rescue and has revealed details of what the 58-year-old went through.

Ceballos has told Colombian TV: “It’s a very emotional moment when you see a person who has been deprived of his liberty in front of you. I met him practically on the path he was coming along.

“I was the first person who saw him. I hugged him and he began to cry.

“He was very emotional and very tired because of the long walks he had to do. He told me he had to walk continuously for two days plus another four days when he was kidnapped.

“Of the 13 days he was kidnapped he was walking for six days day and night.”

Diaz is now back with his family in Barrancas, emotionally reuniting with his wife after being flown out of Valledupar by helicopter.

His son, Liverpool forward Luis, was in Europa League action against Toulouse on the day that his father was released.

The Colombia international has put on a brave face while continuing to do his day job – even scoring in a Premier League meeting with Luton – and the 26-year-old will be delighted to turn his full focus back to footballing matters.