Cristiano Ronaldo transfer has NOT left Al-Nassr feeling 'cheated' as reported 'kebab' jibe is rubbished by club press advisor

Al-Nassr have moved to rubbish claims that club president Musalli Al-Muammar said he felt "cheated" by Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia.

Portuguese has scored 11 goals for new club

Unable to make the desired impact

Alleged criticism of forward branded fake news

WHAT HAPPENED? Quotes attributed to Al-Muammar have surfaced online following a testing start for Portuguese superstar Ronaldo. He has netted 11 goals through 14 appearances, but has been unable to inspire a Pro League title charge while also suffering demoralising defeats in cup competition. There were suggestions that a prominent member on the club’s board had taken aim at Ronaldo over the impact that he has made in the Middle East, but Al-Nassr insist the quotes in question are entirely fictional.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club’s press adviser, Walid Al-Muhaidib, has told the EFE news agency: “The talk in the Spanish press that we cheated on the Ronaldo deal, based on the Arabia News 50 website, is false and incorrect. The press came up with his joke and thought it was true.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Muhaidib pointed out that there is no such production as Arabia News 50, with made up quotes allowed to circulate once they were picked up by real media organisations. Al-Nassr president Al-Muammar was reported to have said: “I have only been cheated twice in my life, the first time when I asked for three kebabs they gave me only two, the second time when I signed Cristiano Ronaldo.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure over recent weeks, aiming his anger towards team-mates and coaching staff at times, but he is working on the most lucrative contract in world football with Al-Nassr and his family appear to have adjusted quickly to life in Riyadh.