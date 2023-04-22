Fabio Carvalho could leave Liverpool on loan this summer despite Jurgen Klopp insisting he's 'training exceptionally'

Fabio Carvalho is set to leave Liverpool on loan just one season after joining them from Fulham.

Carvalho set to leave on loan

Part of squad rebuilding

Liverpool eye move for Gravenberch

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of squad rebuilding next season, a host of players are set to leave the club which includes midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who is set to leave the club in the summer as revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his podcast.

The 20-year-old had joined the Reds from Fulham for a transfer fee of £8m in 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp is looking to make some changes in his squad after a disappointing 2022-23 season. He will sanction the departure of some players from the existing squad in order to bring in new faces.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Portuguese youngster has hardly appeared in the Premier League since the 2022 World Cup and has netted three goals this season. The Reds had initially planned to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but have now pulled out of the race due to his high price. They are currently being linked with Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side will be next seen in action on Saturday in the Premier League when they take on Nottingham Forest.