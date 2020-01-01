FA Cup 2020-21: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

Everything you need to know about this season's tournament, including results in a round-by-round breakdown

The in is the oldest football competition in the world and this season, despite coronavirus pandemic-related issues, it returns for the 140th season.

Teams from the lowest level of the English football pyramid right up to the Premier League compete in the tournament and this year it will see a total of 736 teams take part.

Winner-takes-all knockout games mean there is always a chance of a 'giant killing' and there have been plenty of those moments over the years, contributing to the magic of the cup.

This season there will be no replays in order to ease the burden of fixture congestion. That decision was confirmed by the Football Association in August prior to the tournament kick-off.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the 2020-21 edition of the FA Cup.

FA Cup 2020-21 second round

The draw for the FA Cup 2020-21 second round proper takes place on November 9.

FA Cup 2020-21 first round

The first round proper of FA Cup 2020-21 kicked off on November 6, with games also being played on November 7, 8 and 9.

A total of 48 clubs from League One and League Two enter at this phase of the competition as they join the 31 winners of the previous round (along with the bye recipients - on this occasion, Chorley Town).

Date Match TV? Nov 6 Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United BT Sport 1 Nov 7 Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City BBC & BT Sport digital Nov 7 Exeter City vs Fylde No Nov 7 Leyton Orient vs Newport County No Nov 7 Sunderland vs Mansfield Town No Nov 7 Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra No Nov 7 Oxford United vs Peterborough United No Nov 7 Walsall vs Bristol Rovers No Nov 7 Rochdale vs Stockport County No Nov 7 Swindon Town vs Darlington No Nov 7 Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley No Nov 7 Bromley vs Yeovil Town No Nov 7 Cheltenham Town vs South Shields No Nov 7 Stevenage vs Concord No Nov 7 Gillingham vs Woking No Nov 7 Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle No Nov 7 Salford City vs Hartlepool United No Nov 7 vs Fleetwood Town No Nov 7 Colchester United vs Marine BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 7 Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town No Nov 7 Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town No Nov 7 Brackley Town vs Bishop's Stortford No Nov 7 Boreham Wood vs Southend United No Nov 7 Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth BBC & BT Sport digital Nov 7 Port Vale vs King's Lynn Town No Nov 7 Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers No Nov 7 Banbury United vs Canvey Island BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 7 FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers BBC Two Nov 8 Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors No Nov 8 Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Barnet vs Burton Albion BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Athletic vs Chorley BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe BBC / BT Sport digital Nov 8 Torquay United vs Crawley Town BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Eastleigh vs MK Dons BBC iPlayer / BBC digital Nov 8 Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic BBC / BT Sport digital Nov 8 Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool BT Sport 1 Nov 9 Oxford City vs Northampton Town BT Sport 1

When did the FA Cup 2020-21 start & when is the final?

Date Round August 31 - November 4, 2020 Qualifying rounds November 6, 2020 First round November 28, 2020 Second round January 9, 2021 Third round January 23, 2021 Fourth round February 10, 2021 Fifth round March 20, 2021 Quarter-finals April 17, 2021 Semi-finals May 15, 2021 Final

The first round proper of the 2020-21 FA Cup kicked off on November 6, 2020, with 47 clubs from League One and League Two entering at that stage.

Those clubs joined the 32 winners from the qualifying stages of the competition, which got underway at the end of August and concluded on November 4.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round.

The FA Cup 2020-21 final is scheduled for Saturday May 15, 2021. It will be held at the traditional venue of Wembley in London.

FA Cup TV channel & stream

UK TV channel Online stream BBC / BT Sport BBC iPlayer / BT Sport app

The FA Cup is broadcast on the BBC and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

Both networks air the final and share the rest of the competition, taking turns to select the games they wish to broadcast.

All matches shown by the BBC and BT Sport will be available to stream on their respective websites and apps, while a number will be exclusively online.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United States, the rights to the FA Cup are owned by ESPN and the games are exclusively streamed online via ESPN+ .

That means the games are not strictly being shown live on television in the US.