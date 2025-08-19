How to get F1 premium tickets: Monza, Mexico, Singapore Grand Prix hospitality & more

It’s been a momentous season for F1 fans, and thankfully, there’s plenty more still to come before the chequered flag comes down for good on the 2025 campaign. Not only does that mean we have more thrilling races to savour, but it also gives you further opportunities to travel the world, watching the best drivers on the globe go head-to-head in breathtaking track action. Let GOAL help guide you through the F1 ticket-purchasing process.

Following the summer break, the F1 season roars back into life at the end of August, with the Dutch GP at the Circuit Zandvoort. It’s just one of 10 grand prix still to come, before the curtain falls on the 2025 campaign.

With McLaren teammates, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, gunning for title honours and former F1 world champions, such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, still in a competitive mood, we are set for a dramatic climax to the season. As well as being fast and furious on the track over the coming months, the same applies to the pursuit of tickets.

Demand for F1 tickets is always high, so don’t waste any more time if you’re desperate to cement a special spot at some of the most iconic motorsports venues around. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you are going to need to get your hands on F1 premium race packages.

Upcoming F1 Grand Prix Schedule

How much are F1 premium tickets?

Ticket prices for the F1 Grand Prix vary significantly throughout the year, depending on several factors, including where in the world you are and where on the track you are located.

If you’re looking to upgrade your F1 race day experience, Seat Unique is the place to go. On their site, hospitality starting tickets range from at the Mexico GP to the Italian GP at Monza.

You will find ‘Premium Tickets’ available as an option, alongside ‘Hospitality Packages’ for most grand prix listings on Seat Unique; however, for the Italian GP in Monza (Sept 7), only the higher-scale packages are currently available.

A standout option amongst these is the ‘Seat Unique Club’ with 3-day access to a VIP Lounge located directly in front of the starting grid. You will also benefit from private terraced seating within premium surroundings. Other ‘Seat Unique Club’ benefits include:

Morning breakfast, teas and coffees on arrival

3-course lunch

Inclusive wine, beer, soft drinks, water, tea & coffee

Complimentary F1 Merchandise

Dedicated Seat Unique hosts throughout the weekend

Chance to win tickets on the day to another Seat Unique event

Lounge opens 9am - 6pm each day

How to buy F1 premium tickets

For general F1 ticket and purchasing information, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the official F1 site. If you’re looking to stay in the know with all the various premium packages available, sign up to Seat Unique alerts, so you are the first to hear about the latest offers and priority ticket drops. Once these become available, you can browse the selection showing for the race weekend you’re interested in. Don’t forget, packages are also now available for 2026 races.

Use the secure Seat Unique platform to book your ticket, and you’ll receive booking confirmation and digital tickets via email. Hospitality entry information, seat allocations, and event details will be shared closer to your chosen race date.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of how to purchase tickets on Seat Unique: