Rob Norcup

How to get F1 premium tickets: Monza, Mexico, Singapore Grand Prix hospitality & more

You could be living the life of luxury at some of the best motor racing venues on the planet, including the upcoming Monza Grand Prix

It’s been a momentous season for F1 fans, and thankfully, there’s plenty more still to come before the chequered flag comes down for good on the 2025 campaign. Not only does that mean we have more thrilling races to savour, but it also gives you further opportunities to travel the world, watching the best drivers on the globe go head-to-head in breathtaking track action. Let GOAL help guide you through the F1 ticket-purchasing process.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc greets fans in Spielberg AustriaGetty Images

Following the summer break, the F1 season roars back into life at the end of August, with the Dutch GP at the Circuit Zandvoort. It’s just one of 10 grand prix still to come, before the curtain falls on the 2025 campaign. 

With McLaren teammates, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, gunning for title honours and former F1 world champions, such as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, still in a competitive mood, we are set for a dramatic climax to the season. As well as being fast and furious on the track over the coming months, the same applies to the pursuit of tickets.

Demand for F1 tickets is always high, so don’t waste any more time if you’re desperate to cement a special spot at some of the most iconic motorsports venues around. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you are going to need to get your hands on F1 premium race packages.

Upcoming F1 Grand Prix Schedule

DateRace (Location)Premium Experiences
Sun Aug 31 Dutch GP (Zandvoort)Seat Unique
Sun Sep 7 Italian GP (Monza) Seat Unique
Sun Sep 21 Azerbaijan GP (Baku) Seat Unique
Sun Oct 5 Singapore GP (Singapore) Seat Unique
Sun Oct 19 United States GP (Texas) Seat Unique
Sun Oct 26 Mexico City GP (Mexico City) Seat Unique
Sun Nov 9 Sao Paulo GP (Sao Paulo) Seat Unique
Sat Nov 22 Las Vegas GP (Nevada) Seat Unique
Sun Nov 30 Qatar GP (Lusail) Seat Unique
Sun Dec 7 Abu Dhabi GP (Abu Dhabi) Seat Unique
How much are F1 premium tickets?

Ticket prices for the F1 Grand Prix vary significantly throughout the year, depending on several factors, including where in the world you are and where on the track you are located.

If you’re looking to upgrade your F1 race day experience, Seat Unique is the place to go. On their site, hospitality starting tickets range from at the Mexico GP to the Italian GP at Monza.

You will find ‘Premium Tickets’ available as an option, alongside ‘Hospitality Packages’ for most grand prix listings on Seat Unique; however, for the Italian GP in Monza (Sept 7), only the higher-scale packages are currently available. 

A standout option amongst these is the ‘Seat Unique Club’ with 3-day access to a VIP Lounge located directly in front of the starting grid. You will also benefit from private terraced seating within premium surroundings. Other ‘Seat Unique Club’ benefits include:

  • Morning breakfast, teas and coffees on arrival
  • 3-course lunch
  • Inclusive wine, beer, soft drinks, water, tea & coffee
  • Complimentary F1 Merchandise
  • Dedicated Seat Unique hosts throughout the weekend
  • Chance to win tickets on the day to another Seat Unique event
  • Lounge opens 9am - 6pm each day

How to buy F1 premium tickets

For general F1 ticket and purchasing information, it’s worth keeping a close eye on the official F1 site. If you’re looking to stay in the know with all the various premium packages available, sign up to Seat Unique alerts, so you are the first to hear about the latest offers and priority ticket drops. Once these become available, you can browse the selection showing for the race weekend you’re interested in. Don’t forget, packages are also now available for 2026 races.

Use the secure Seat Unique platform to book your ticket, and you’ll receive booking confirmation and digital tickets via email. Hospitality entry information, seat allocations, and event details will be shared closer to your chosen race date.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of how to purchase tickets on Seat Unique:

  • Find your event: Go to the Seat Unique website and browse the events they offer, or search for a specific event.
  • Choose your tickets: Select the specific date, venue, and type of ticket or package you want.
  • Checkout: Follow the two-step checkout process to complete your purchase. You will have a limited time to complete the checkout process.
  • Payment: Seat Unique accepts various payment methods, including credit and debit cards.
  • Confirmation: You will receive confirmation of your purchase.
Frequently asked questions

Seat Unique are a legitimate and trusted ticketing platform, which helps connect fans with official premium tickets and hospitality packages for unforgettable live experiences in sport, music and more. They work with venues directly, to help fans access hospitality experiences anytime and anywhere, through their 24/7 online service. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to watch some mind-blowing F1 action in some of the best trackside seats.

As well as purchasing general F1 tickets via the official F1 site, you can check out the latest hospitality options on Seat Unique for both 2025 and 2026 race weekends.

If you’re looking to keep in the know with all the various premium packages available, sign up to Seat Unique alerts, so you are the first to hear about the latest offers and priority ticket drops. Once packages become available, you can browse the selection of hospitality options for the race weekends you’re interested in.

Use the secure Seat Unique platform to book your ticket and you’ll receive booking confirmation and digital tickets via email. Hospitality entry information, seat allocations, and event details will be shared closer to your chosen race date.

Hospitality at Grand Prix circuits, situated in extraordinary global locations, provides a touch of luxury with fine dining and premium drinks options, and access to exclusive lounge access. You'll also enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into F1, creating a dream experience for motor racing enthusiasts. It's the perfect treat for a special occasion, and while each Grand Prix offers unique experiences, there are consistent package inclusions for certain races:

What’s included in the F1 VIP Experience?

Trackside VIP
Access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing
Premium views of the Pit Lane and Start/Finish Line
All day open bar serving Ferrari Trento
Gourmet Luncheon with starter and buffe
Access to hospitality lounge

Trackside Hospitality
Expert hospitality with premium views
Exquisite food options and sparkling wine served throughout the race weekend
Special appearance by an F1® Media Personality or Driver
F1 Executive Q&A session
Exclusive Grid Walk experience
Photo opportunity with the Championship Trophy
Guided Paddock Access for behind-the-scenes insights

