Explained: Why VAR declined to review Brazil penalty decision despite minimal contact on Richarlison

Neymar scored from the penalty spot in questionable circumstances to put Brazil 2-0 up against South Korea on his return to action at the World Cup.

Brazil race into 2-0 lead

Richarlison wins early penalty

No check from VAR

WHAT HAPPENED? After a rampant start from Tite's side in their last-16 clash with South Korea, Brazil found themselves two goals to the good after just 13 minutes with Neymar following up Vinicius Junior's opener from 12 yards. However, the decision to award a penalty was a controversial one, with Richarlison coming in from behind and jumping in front of Jung Woo-young.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? Immediately, the contact between Richarlison and Jung looked suspicious, with the Brazilian jumping in for the ball from behind and never looking in control. Replays showed that the contact was minimal and came as a result of Richarlison's attempt to suddenly get in front of the defender. But with VAR not overruling the referee's initial decision or prompting a second look, there was no obvious error in their eyes.

