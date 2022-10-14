Explained: Why Man Utd star Antony wears special shin pads in tribute to his son Lorenzo

Manchester United forward Antony showcased his rather unique shin pads during the Red Devils’ Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia.

Brazilian forward is a proud father

Has personalised shin guards

Hoping family ties deliver good luck

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international took in an hour of European action against Cypriot opposition at Old Trafford before being replaced by fellow winger Jadon Sancho. Antony was not overly impressed at seeing his evening cut short, but he did give the world a glimpse of some specially-designed protective equipment.

Getty

WHY DOES ANTONY HAVE SPECIAL SHIN PADS? The 22-year-old is a proud father, with custom shin guards allowing him to pay tribute to his son Lorenzo – who was born in November 2019. Lorenzo will soon be celebrating his third birthday and can occasionally be spotted in attendance when his father is playing.

WHY THAT IMAGE? The picture in question clearly means a lot to Antony, as he posted it on his social media accounts shortly before completing an £85 million ($95m) transfer from Ajax to Manchester United. The image has been tweaked slightly to put the Brazilian forward in a Red Devils shirt, but the memories it holds still stand.

Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Antony will be hoping that his personalised shin pads bring him good luck, with history already made in Manchester as the first man to score in each of his opening three Premier League appearances for United.