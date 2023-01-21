Explained: What is the Ronaldo 'transfer triangle' with Man Utd, Besiktas & Al-Nassr?

The Cristiano Ronaldo "transfer triangle" between Manchester United, Besiktas and Al-Nassr was completed on Saturday, but what is it exactly?

Ronaldo left Man Utd to join Al-Nassr

Weghorst signed from Besiktas as replacement

Aboubakar returned to Besiktas from Al-Nassr

WHAT HAPPENED? The triangle was complete when Vincent Aboubakar completed his move from Al-Nassr from Besiktas, having had his contract terminated to make way for Ronaldo at the Saudi outfit. Aboubakar returns to the Turkish club for the third time in five years, where he has already racked up 35 goals in 67 matches along with two Super Lig titles.

WHAT IS THE RONALDO 'TRANSFER TRIANGLE'? As many on social media were quick to point out, the completion of a strange trio of transfers this January. Ronaldo was forced out of United and elected to join Al-Nassr, with the Red Devils bringing in former-Besiktas player Wout Weghorst as his replacement. With a space in their forward line and Aboubakar without a club, Besiktas then completed the sensational return of the Cameroon international.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Aboubakar begins his third stint in Turkish football, Ronaldo made his debut in Saudi Arabia in an All-Star game against PSG on Thursday. The Portuguese's first competitive fixture could come as soon as Sunday, when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT'S NEXT? While both Ronaldo and Weghorst have turned out for their respective clubs, all that remains is for Aboubakar to make his debut - albeit for the third time around - for Besiktas, which could come against Kayserispor on Sunday.