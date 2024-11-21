Experience Riyadh for Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2: How to get there, where to stay, things to see & more

A huge heavyweight ring rematch looms large on the horizon as the Riyadh Season continues to bring the thrills

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury rekindle their ring relationship this December, as the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, hosts another huge boxing extravaganza. ‘The Gypsy King’, Tyson Fury, enters the Riyadh ring on Saturday, December 21, aiming to avenge his first-ever professional defeat. The British boxer missed his chance to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion this millennium back in May. Instead, that honour went to Usyk, who won their first encounter in a split decision to claim all four world heavyweight belts. The full set of titles won’t be up for grabs on this occasion, with the IBF crown currently sitting pretty on Daniel Dubois’s head, with Usyk having vacated that belt earlier this year. That fact, of course, doesn’t detract from the enormity of the December clash.

Usyk vs Fury will go head-to-head once again at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The arena is located in the area known as Boulevard City, in the northwest region of Riyadh. Construction of Kingdom Arena (initially known as the Boulevard Hall) began in mid-2023. It was intended to be an entertainment focal point, hosting events associated with the winter Riyadh Season, where the world’s best athletes and artists would meet, converge and perform. In September 2023, the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) made a major investment in the venue, and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal would begin playing regular home games there. As part of the agreement, KHC also received the naming rights to the stadium. In October 2023, the annual Riyadh Season activities got underway at the Kingdom Arena, when it held the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou heavyweight encounter. Several epic boxing clashes have taken place at the venue over the past year, including Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou (March 2024), Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (May 2024) & Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (October 2024).

Riyadh Season, which is a series of entertainment, cultural, and sporting events held in the Saudi Arabian capital, has helped raise the profile of the city of Riyadh and the nation of Saudi Arabia as a whole in recent years. Riyadh Season, first introduced in 2019, typically runs from October through to March, with events and experiences dispersed into ‘zones’ that now include the likes of Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, Boulevard World, Riyadh Zoo and Wonder Garden. The inaugural edition of Riyadh Season proved to be a huge success, resulting in a sizable increase in tourism, with 11 million people visiting Riyadh during the 66-day period. Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority also estimated that the combined 2019 Season events generated SAR 6 billion in revenue. Riyadh Season continues to expand and grow each year, and the 2024 edition is proving to be the biggest and best yet.

The city of Riyadh is situated at the centre of the Arabian peninsula and is not only the capital but also the largest city in Saudi Arabia. With a population of over 7 million, it is a bustling metropolis that offers a wide range of attractions and activities for visitors. Riyadh holds a significant position as the cultural capital of Saudi Arabia, boasting a rich history and heritage that dates back centuries, but if you're looking for a luxury city break or to take in an event or show, Riyadh definitely ticks all those boxes too these days.

Riyadh is home to some of Saudi Arabia's most extraordinary sites of natural and historical beauty and is a must-visit destination for any cultural enthusiast, with the added benefit of numerous art galleries and historical centres to explore. While Riyadh is known for its rich history, it is also a city of modern architecture. The cityscape is filled with stunning contemporary buildings and structures that showcase the country's commitment to innovation and development. Riyadh is also the perfect location for shopping addicts. The city is home to numerous modern malls and traditional souks where you can find everything from luxury brands to local handicrafts. Riyadh has it all, whether you’re travelling to Riyadh for a standout event, like Usyk v Tyson 2, travelling with your family, planning a romantic trip with your loved one, or visiting on business.

Let GOAL bring you everything you need to know to plan your weekend boxing trip to Riyadh for Usyk vs Fury 2, from where to stay, where to eat, and how to buy flights.

Flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Getty Images

Riyadh is served by King Khalid International Airport, which HRH King Fahd opened on 16 November 1983. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and its partner airlines run numerous regular flights to Riyadh from all over the globe.

Exploring and planning your route to Riyadh via Etihad Airways is the best option, allowing you to compare prices and flight times and find the best option for you.

Find the perfect flights to see Usyk vs Fury with Etihad and search for the best deals directly.

Below is a breakdown of starting prices and flight times to Riyadh from major airports worldwide ahead of Usyk vs Fury in Riyadh.

From To Flight time Prices from New York Riyadh 12h USD 1755 Abu Dhabi Riyadh 2h 5m AED 900 London Riyadh 6h 30m GBP 900 Paris Riyadh 6h 10m EUR 675 Istanbul Riyadh 4h 15m USD 500 Tokyo Riyadh 15h 40m JPY 90000 Delhi Riyadh 5h 20m INR 25000 Shanghai Riyadh 11h 30m CNY 6000 Madrid Riyadh 8h 30m EUR 600 Sydney Riyadh 18h 15m AUD 2000

Tickets to Usyk vs Fury 2

Getty Images

Demand for tickets to Reignited 2: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury has obviously been very high, but tickets are still available, ranging from 50-1000 SAR ($20-250 / £10-200). For the latest ticket news and availability, go to Webook, the official ticketing platform for Riyadh Season events.

The Usyk v Fury undercard is due to get underway at 10 pm local Riyadh time (2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT), with main event ring walks commencing at approximately 2 am Sunday local time (6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT). Yet again, for a Riyadh Season event, it will deliver a thrilling undercard that includes the likes of Israil Madrimov v Serhii Bohachuk (super welterweight), Dennis McCann v Peter McGrail (super bantamweight) and Isaac Lowe v Lee McGregor (featherweight).

Best hotels in Riyadh

Getty Images

Prices for hotels in Riyadh’s tourist hotspots can range from around 350-1100 SAR ($100-300 / £75-250) per night, while budget options such as hostels and guesthouses may be available for around 180-375 SAR ($50-100 / £35-80) per night. Those looking for luxury may want to check out the DoubleTree By Hilton Riyadh Financial District Hotel & Suites, which is located in the Al-Masif neighbourhood, which is renowned for its upscale hotels and resorts, offering world-class amenities and breathtaking views of the city, where you can indulge in fine dining and spa treatments. The DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh offers luxurious hotel suites with elegant and contemporary design in a prime location. The Levantine Restaurant features a variety of Middle Eastern and International cuisines with indoor and outdoor seating. The resort also features a health club and swimming pool surrounded by natural light.

For a 5-star spot closer to the Kingdom Arena itself, you could venture to the Hometel Residence in Hittin Boulevard. It’s a beautiful, classy, quiet hotel with Boulevard World within reachable distance. If you are searching for a less expensive stayover but still within the vicinity of Kingdom Arena, you may want to look at the Super 8 Al Riyadh. Landmarks such as The Kingdom Centre Tower and Al Faisaliah Mall are nearby, and the ‘Super 8’ is a reasonable journey from the airport.

How to get to Kingdom Arena

Getty Images

When travelling to the Kingdom Arena from Riyadh city on event day, make sure to plan ahead and give yourself ample time, as although the venue is easily accessible from major roadways, the journey can take anywhere from 45 minutes to 2 hours, depending on traffic. Local taxis are also readily available throughout Riyadh, and you can use popular taxi apps like Uber or Careem, too. If coming from Riyadh Airport, the 37km trip to the Kingdom Arena takes approximately 25 minutes and costs in the range of 160-200 SAR ($40-50 / £35-40).

Getting around Riyadh

Getty Images

While the city has an ever-increasing number of pedestrian areas, perfect for morning and evening scenic walks, Riyadh's extreme climate and weather conditions can present challenges for those aiming to get around the area by foot. Thankfully, there are various fairly straightforward transport methods which can be used to explore the city and surrounding area. Local taxis are a convenient way of getting around and are readily available. Look out for the government-operated green taxis; they're reliable and operate on a meter, ensuring fair prices. The Uber and Careem apps also give you the power to request a ride to get around Riyadh anytime, 24/7.

Numerous buses can be used to get around Riyadh’s city centre and beyond, which is a cheaper way of navigating around the region. Don’t forget to download the Riyadh Bus app. There are various ticket options available: 2-hour pass (4 SAR), 3-day pass (20 SAR), 7-day pass (40 SAR) and 30-day pass (140 SAR). Riyadh Metro is also currently in the construction phase. The 176 km mass rapid transit system (MRTS) with 84 metro stations and six metro lines is due to be completed in 2025.

Best restaurants in Riyadh

Getty Images

Saudi Arabian cuisine is an exquisite blend of tradition, culture, and innovation. You’ll find echoes of the Indian subcontinent, the aromatic allure of Persia, and the bold tastes of Africa. The base of Saudi Arabian cuisine leans heavily on red meat, particularly lamb. Rice is also a staple in Saudi Arabian cooking and is often found at the centre of the dining table, helping absorb the meats' flavours. Saudi cuisine is robust and aromatic, which is a testament to the use of a plethora of spices. The most popular local dishes include matazeez, jareesh, qursan, and mathloutha.

If you are keen to try out some of the local and traditional delicacies, it’s worth heading to the Najd Village, located in the central business district of Riyadh, Al Olaya. The restaurant is designed like a typical desert village and offers classic Middle Eastern dishes. Mains start from 15 SAR ($4 / £3), with set menus from 100 SAR ($25 / £20). The food here focuses on hearty, family-style dishes, and it’s a great place to get an introduction to the food of Riyadh and the region. The Globe is another well-renowned centrally situated eatery in Riyadh city. Located in the spectacular golden sphere that tops Al Faisaliah Tower, this dining destination offers stunning city views. The Globe provides delicious modern European cuisine and world-class service. An ‘a la carte’ dining experience costs around 350 SAR ($90 / £75) per person.

Those looking for an eating experience closer to the Kingdom Arena action may want to pop along to the Madeleine Restaurant. It's one of the restaurants on Riyadh Boulevard that welcomes visitors from morning until midnight, providing a variety of dining options. There are distinctive breakfast meal options, as well as lunch/dinner alternatives (pizzas, burgers, and much more).

Things to do in Riyadh

Getty Images

There is an abundance of things to do and see while staying in Riyadh. If you’re looking to explore more cultural avenues, the old Riyadh city is home to numerous museums and art galleries that showcase the country's diverse traditions and customs. Beyond the bustling city centre and modern skyscrapers, Riyadh offers unique attractions and experiences that will leave you in awe. From ancient ruins to traditional markets, there are several hidden gems worth exploring. Visitors interested in learning the history and getting a first-hand look at the desert village life, must visit the Historical At-Turaif District, as well as the Ushaiqer Heritage Village and the Murabba Historical Palace. You could embark on an unforgettable full-day tour with a local guide in Riyadh. Beginning at the iconic Al-Masmak fortress, a symbol of the city’s rich history and culture, you will go on to explore the historical wonders of Diriyah, A UNESCO World Heritage site. Finally, capping off the day’s adventure by venturing into the mesmerizing red sand dunes of the desert.

For those looking to savour some more modern-day experiences, Riyadh offers a wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions. From thrilling amusement parks to educational museums, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Explore the Riyadh Zoo, located in the heart of the Al Malaz District, which is home to over 1,500 animals, including endangered species. One of Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, the Kingdom Centre Tower, stands at a height of 302 metres and offers breathtaking views of the city. The famous Faisaliah Tower also offers similar mesmerising views.