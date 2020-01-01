Ex-Argentina coach Sabella dies after battle with illness

The 2014 World Cup finalist had been hospitalised for almost two weeks before passing away on Tuesday

Former and Estudiantes coach Alejandro Sabella has passed away at the age of 66 following a long illness.

Sabella was hospitalised on November 26 in order to undergo emergency heart treatment, the day after Diego Maradona died at his Tigre home.

The ex-trainer initially responded well to treatment, but his condition worsened after he suffered an infection and he remained in intensive care for almost two weeks in a private clinic in Belgrano, Buenos Aires.

On Tuesday Sabella took another turn for the worse and he was connected to a respirator after being unable to breathe for himself, passing away at midday local time.

"The AFA's Liga Profesional de Futbol family deeply regrets the passing of Alejandro Sabella, and is with all his loved ones at this sad time," the Argentine top flight's Twitter account confirmed on Tuesday as it paid his respects to the late coach.

"Rest in peace, Professor."

Sabella excelled in his studies as a young man and even won a place at the University of Buenos Aires' Law School, but chose to pursue his career as a footballer.

The stylish attacking midfielder began with River Plate, where he made over 100 professional appearances in the 1970s and lifted three league titles.

He then became one of the first South Americans to appear in English football, moving to in 1978 after that year's World Cup; after, legend has it, the Blades tried to sign Maradona but were put off by the Argentinos Juniors teen's elevated price tag.

Sheffield United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Alejandro Sabella.



Rest in Peace, Alex. ❤️

Sabella became a cult hero at Bramall Lane, spending two seasons in South Yorkshire before moving to and later Estudiantes, where he would go on to first make his mark on the bench.

After retirement he initially worked under Daniel Passarella as assistant coach at the likes of the Argentina and national teams, Monterrey and Corinthians, before striking out on his own with Estudiantes at the start of 2009.

Just six months into his tenure the La Plata club lifted the Copa Libertadores, ending a run of 39 years without success in the competition.

The Pincha also came within a matter of seconds of beating Barca to the 2009 Club World Cup title, losing 2-1 in extra time after an 89th-minute Pedro goal cancelled out Mauro Boselli's first-half strike.

Sabella additionally prevailed in the 2010 Apertura championship, but it was with Argentina that he came agonisingly close to making history.

Taking over from Sergio Batista in 2011, he took the momentous step of making Lionel Messi the national team captain upon his appointment, and led the side into the 2014 World Cup.

Argentina went on to reach their first World Cup final for 24 years in , losing out to a single Mario Gotze goal in extra-time to go down 1-0 to .

Sabella and his troops were greeted as heroes on their return to Buenos Aires, where they were welcomed by President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, but the coach decided to step down from his role shortly after the final to be replaced by Gerardo Martino.

It proved his last job in football as health issues began to restrict his ability to appear in public, but Sabella nevertheless remained a beloved figure in Argentine football, admired for his humility and down-to-earth approach as well as his extensive contribution to good causes and continued connection with Estudiantes.