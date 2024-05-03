Everton Women vs Tottenham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Everton Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will face Tottenham in the Women's Super League at the Walton Hall Park on Saturday. Spurs are sixth in the standings with 27 points from 19 matches, whereas Everton are ninth with 19 points.

Spurs are in the final of the FA Cup this season but were held to draws in their last two games in the league. However, Everton would be a much more straightforward challenge for the visitors, as the hosts have only managed one win in their last seven matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm BST Venue: Walton Hall Park

The match will be played at Walton Hall Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton Women team news

Emily Ramsey, Aurora Galli, Heather Payne, Rikke Madsen, and Toni Duggan are all set to be absent from Everton due to injuries.

There are also uncertainties surrounding the availability of Katrine Veje and Karoline Olesen, as both players were absent during the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Everton predicted XI: Brosnan; Hope, Vanhaevermaet, Finnigan, Stevenik, S Holmgaard; Hope, Kuhl, Wheeler, Snoeijs; Piemonte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Kirby Defenders: Sevecke, Veje, Finnigan, Holmgaard, Stenevik Midfielders: Kühl, Bennison, Holmgaard, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Christiansen, Moe Wold, Hope, Bissell, Olesen, Hart, Clarke, Isabella Hobson, Settle Forwards: Piemonte, Snoeijs, Sørensen, Beever-Jones, Wilding

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

There are concerns about Celin Bizet's participation for the visitors, as the player has missed the last two matches due to a foot issue.

Midfielder Drew Spence and forward Martha Thomas are both questionable for selection after being sidelined for the draw against Brighton due to injuries.

Tottenham predicted XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Buhler, Nilden; Graham, Summanen, Clinton; Naz, Vinberg, England.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/11/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 1 Everton Women's Super League 02/04/23 Everton 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League 15/12/22 Tottenham Hotspur 0 - 3 Everton Women's Super League 02/05/22 Everton 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Women's Super League 19/12/21 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0 Everton Women's Super League

