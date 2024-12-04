+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Goodison Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Everton vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueEvertonWolverhamptonEverton vs Wolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow strugglers Everton and Wolves will go head-to-head in Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

While the Toffees are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United, the Old Gold's brief winning run was halted as a result of the 2-4 loss against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Wolves kick-off time

The Premier League match between Everton and Wolves will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Wolverhampton Probable lineups

1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
18
A. Young
19
V. Mykolenko
6
J. Tarkowski
7
D. McNeil
11
J. Harrison
10
I. Ndiaye
27
I. Gueye
8
O. Mangala
9
D. Calvert-Lewin
1
J. Sa
24
T. Gomes
15
C. Dawson
2
M. Doherty
7
Andre
5
M. Lemina
8
J. Gomes
3
R. Ait Nouri
27
J. Bellegarde
9
J. Larsen
10
M. Cunha

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sean Dyche

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Gary O'Neil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja's Everton debut could come on Wednesday, either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto are more likely to start up front.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Youssef Chermiti and midfielder James Garner remain sidelined through injury.

Wolves team news

Nelson Semedo will be suspended after picking up a milestone booking the Bournemouth loss, while Sasa Kaladzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore are ruled out injured.

In the better news, the likes of Hwang Hee-chan, Santiago Bueno and Pablo Sarabia will be eyeing for some minutes, especially as the latter duo were not risked in the previous game.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

