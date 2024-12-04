How to watch today's Everton vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow strugglers Everton and Wolves will go head-to-head in Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

While the Toffees are coming off a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United, the Old Gold's brief winning run was halted as a result of the 2-4 loss against Bournemouth over the weekend.

How to watch Everton vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Wolves will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Wolves kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Wolves will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja's Everton debut could come on Wednesday, either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Beto are more likely to start up front.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Youssef Chermiti and midfielder James Garner remain sidelined through injury.

Wolves team news

Nelson Semedo will be suspended after picking up a milestone booking the Bournemouth loss, while Sasa Kaladzic, Enso Gonzalez, Yerson Mosquera and Boubacar Traore are ruled out injured.

In the better news, the likes of Hwang Hee-chan, Santiago Bueno and Pablo Sarabia will be eyeing for some minutes, especially as the latter duo were not risked in the previous game.

