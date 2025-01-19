How to watch today's Everton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton and Tottenham will both be looking to arrest their winless streaks in the Premier League when they clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

With David Moyes now back in the hot seat, the Toffees have gone six league games without a win after the 0-1 mid-week loss against Aston Villa. Spurs extended their winless run to five league games after faltering 2-1 against Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Everton vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, January 19, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Moyes could be boosted by the return of James Garner after the midfielder completed his recovery from a back injury, but Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam and Youssef Chermiti are unlikely to be available for selection.

Moreover, Armando Broja sustained an ankle injury last weekend with question marks over the forward's return to Chelsea so allow the club to bring in another loanee.

Tottenham team news

As for the visitors, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma have emerged as doubts after picking up knocks against Arsenal.

Timo Werner is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while the likes of Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are still in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies is in contention after recovering from his own hamstring issue, with ex-Everton man Richarlison also pushing for a start.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

