Premier League
Goodison Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Everton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having just snapped a four-game winless run in the Premier League, Everton will host city rivals and league leaders Liverpool in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Toffees thrashed Wolves 4-0 at the same venue on Wednesday, while the Reds were held to a 3-3 draw at Newcastle United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be available to watch on TNT Sports platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, December 7, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-4-1-1

Formation

4-3-3

1
J. Pickford
6
J. Tarkowski
18
A. Young
32
J. Branthwaite
19
V. Mykolenko
8
O. Mangala
7
D. McNeil
10
I. Ndiaye
27
I. Gueye
16
A. Doucoure
9
D. Calvert-Lewin
62
C. Kelleher
26
A. Robertson
78
J. Quansah
4
V. van Dijk
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
17
C. Jones
38
R. Gravenberch
8
D. Szoboszlai
7
L. Diaz
9
D. Nunez
11
M. Salah

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sean Dyche

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Chelsea loanee Armando Broja made his Everton debut coming off the bench in the Wolves win, resulting in Beto remaining an unused substitute, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to start up front once again.

Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Tim Iroegbuman are unavailable for selection due to their respective injuries.

Liverpool team news

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line for a start after providing two assists in the Newcastle draw. So Jarrell Quansah would partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defense, with Joe Gomez relegated to the bench.

Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain sidelined through injury, while Alexis Mac Allister will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

LIV

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

