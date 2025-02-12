How to watch today's Everton vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Merseyside derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool head to Goodison Park to face Everton in Wednesday's Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

Engaged in their rescheduled game from matchday 15, the Reds will be looking to bounce back after they were shocked to an FA Cup exit by Plymouth Argyle.

The Toffees also suffered a defeat in the fourth round of the cup competition as they went down 2-0 against Bournemouth over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 12, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Manager David Moyes is not expected to make many rotations from the game against Bournemouth. Vitalii Mykolenko could shake off a calf strain to start ahead of Ashley Young at left-back, with Jack Harrison in line to replace Jesper Lindstrom on the right flank. Beto will continue in attack.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti and Dwight McNeil all remain sidelined.

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Arne Slot will make wholesale changes from the Plymouth loss and could revert to the side that beat Tottenham 4-0 in last Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie.

The likes of Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa would all drop out of the XI, but Luis Diaz should retain his spot as he partook in the FA Cup game.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk will all return to the XI, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Joe Gomez are ruled out.

