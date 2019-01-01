Everton appoint Ancelotti as new permanent manager until 2024

The former Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain boss has been installed at Goodison Park ahead of the Toffees' clash with Arsenal this weekend

have announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their next permanent manager on Saturday morning.

The Italian boss, who was recently sacked by , has been drafted in to succeed Marco Silva at Goodison Park, on a contract set to run through to 2024.

Ancelotti expressed his delight after returning to the Premier League, telling 's official website: "This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base.

"There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality.

“I have seen from the performances in the last two weeks that the players are capable of so much. The work Duncan has done is a great credit to him. Strong organisation, strong discipline and the right motivation are some of the key ingredients in football and I’m pleased that he will be part of my backroom team moving forward.”

Everton’s Director of Football Marcel Brands also issued a statement welcoming Ancelotti to the club, insisting he is the "perfect appointment" having "proven time and again he knows how to build a trophy-winning side".

“Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our Directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton," said Brands. "He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues.

“He is the perfect appointment for us. He embraces our vision for the Club and we are sure that his enthusiasm to take the helm at Goodison together with his tactical abilities and well-renowned man-management will make him successful in this role.

"This was a clear and exciting decision for the Board to make. It was a unanimous choice and one we were all fully united behind throughout.

"Carlo has proven time and again, he knows how to build a trophy-winning side and we share the excitement of our fans at the prospect of him leading our team in the years ahead. We’re all greatly looking forward to working with him.”

Ancelotti enjoyed a hugely successful spell in the Premier League with between 2009 and 2011, where he won the title and the in his first full season with the club.

The 60-year-old boasts one of the best CV's in football, having also managed , Milan, Paris Saint Germain, and .

Ancelotti is one of only three managers in history to have won the three times - twice with Milan and once with Madrid - with his latest spell at Napoli marking a rare low point in a career full of highs.

The veteran tactician guided the Italian club to a runners' up finish in last term, but he was relieved of his duties after a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of his final match as Everton's interim boss when arrive at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, before Ancelotti's reign officially begins next week.