Evan Ferguson is a generational talent! Brighton star matches incredible Wayne Rooney Premier League record by scoring opener against Fulham

Evan Ferguson became the first teenager since Wayne Rooney to score 10 or more Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Ferguson matches Rooney's record

The teenager has now scored 10 league goals in 2023

Scored the opener against Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old striker scored the opening goal for Brighton against Fulham on Sunday and in the process became the first teenager since Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney to score 10 or more goals in a calendar year.

Rooney, as a teenager, netted 11 goals for the Red Devils in 2005 while Ferguson now has 10 goals for Brighton in 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Seagulls can also boast of having the most number of goals scored by teenagers in the calendar year. Out of the 23 goals scored by teenagers in 2023, Brighton account for 15 of them.

WHAT NEXT? Roberto De Zerbi's side will be next seen in action on November 4 in the Premier League when they take on Everton.