European Super League: Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid slam 'intolerable threats' made by FIFA & UEFA

After nine of the founding sides defected back to the European governing body, the remaining trio have issued an incendiary rebuttal

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus - the three final holdouts of the European Super League - have hit back at UEFA over the collapse of the project, in a blistering statement on Saturday.

Nine of the dozen founding clubs, including the Premier League's "Big Six", La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and Serie A duo Inter and AC Milan, have already been confirmed to face financial penalties after they held talks with the European governing body.

But the continued resistance of the Blaugrana, Los Blancos and the Bianconeri remains a sticking point, with the three now launching an incendinary attack upon both UEFA and FIFA too.

What's been said?

"The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue," the clubs announced.

"This is intolerable under the rule of law and Tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending.

"Furthermore, we reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all football stakeholders, as we have done on several occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and determination to discuss, with respect and without intolerable pressure and in accordance with the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions for the sustainability of the whole football family."

Trio stand firm as ESL crumbles

The efforts of Barca, Juve and Madrid - whose president Florentino Perez was a key figure in the breakaway movement - mark them out as the only sides left in the theoretical competition, after the other nine accepted financial penalties from UEFA as part of reintegration talks.

Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham will lose five percent of the revenue they would have received from UEFA for one season, in a punishment that falls significantly below initial expectations.

The likelihood is that the remaining trio could face further sanctions, including potential explusion from European competition next season.

