Euro 2020: Which 24 countries have qualified for 2021 finals?

The delayed tournament now has its full complement of sides after the conclusion of qualifying play-offs

Football fans now know all 24 nations who will compete at the European Championships in 2021 following the conclusion of the play-offs, joining the selection of teams already drawn in groups.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw Euro 2020 pushed back a full year until June 2021, with everything else currently remaining in place including the myriad of venues across Europe.

Both club and international football has now returned, albeit without fans in most places, with that resumption seeing the full draw for Euro 2020 decided.

Euro 2020 Group A teams

Group A consists of , , and with their games set to be played in Rome and Baku.

Italy were the highest seed drawn into the group, while Wales are the lowest after they qualified directly for the tournament by a single point.

Switzerland and Italy both topped their qualifying groups with Turkey finishing second in a competitive group behind .

Euro 2020 Group B teams

Group B will see , , Finland and all face off in games to played across Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg.

Belgium and Russia were both part of the same qualifying group with Roberto Martinez's side winning all 10 of their games to book their spot in emphatic fashion.

Denmark and Finland both finished second in their respective groups with the latter doing well to pip Greece to automatic qualification.

Euro 2020 Group C teams

Group C consists of , , North Macedonia and with matches to be staged in Amsterdam and Bucharest.

Ukraine surprisingly finished top of their qualifying group at the expensive of , while Netherlands and Austria had to settle for second in their respective sections.

North Macedonia finished third in the same group as Austria but managed to book their spot at Euro 2020 after defeating Kosovo and Georgia in Nations League play-off matches.

Euro 2020 Group D teams

Group D will see , , and all face off in games set to played in Glasgow and London.

England comfortably finished top of their qualifying group which also contained Czech Republic, who finished second ahead of Kosovo.

Croatia topped their group, while Scotland's path to Euro 2020 saw them beat on penalties in a seesawing play-off - their first major finals since World Cup 1998.

Euro 2020 Group E teams

Group E consists of , , and Slovakia with matches to be staged in Bilbao and Dublin.

Spain pipped Sweden to first in their qualifying group, while Poland cruised to the top of their section after losing just one of their 10 qualifiers.

It wasn't such smooth sailing for Slovakia, who only made it to Euro 2020 after an extra-time victory against in a Nations League play-off.

Euro 2020 Group F teams

Group F has been dubbed the 'Group of Death' and for good reason with France, , Portugal and Hungary all set to face off in Budapest and Munich.

France and Germany finished first in their qualifying groups, while Portugal were forced to settle for second after finishing behind Ukraine.

Hungary will be punching above their weight in this group and only made it to Euro 2020 after dramatically beating 2-1 in their play-off final. However, the underdogs will play two of their three matches on home soil.