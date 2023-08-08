Eugenie Le Sommer's still got the magic! Lyon forward scores twice as France destroy Morocco to cruise into World Cup quarter-finals

Euguenie Le Sommer's double helped France advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after a resounding 4-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday.

TELL ME MORE: An eight-minute first-half blitz from France set up a quarter-final clash with tournament hosts Australia after a comfortable 4-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday. Kadidiatou Diani gave the French the lead in the 15th minute with a simple header following neat interplay from Sakina Karchaoui and Selma Bacha on the left wing and five minutes later it was 2-0. Kenza Dali swept home a first-time shot after releasing Diani down the right wing and Eugenie Le Sommer capped off a whirlwind eight minutes by firing into the corner from eight yards after Diani won the ball in Morocco's box. The underdogs improved in the second half but France extended their advantage as Le Sommer nodded home her third goal of the tournament, and eighth in World Cups, after excellent wing play from Vicki Becho. That capped off a resounding victory, where Les Bleus had 75% possession and 15 shots to Morocco's one.

THE MVP: While there were several contenders for the player of the match accolade, Diani produced a superb all-round performance in Adelaide. She showed good movement and calmness for her goal, linked up nicely with Dali for France's second, and chased after a seemingly lost cause to win the ball in the box to allow Le Sommer the chance to make it 3-0. This was a statement of intent from France and Diani, who scored a hat-trick against Panama in the group stages, will be one to watch going forward.

THE BIG LOSER: Morocco looked a beaten side at 2-0 down but France opened up an unassailable lead with Le Sommer's goal, which came after a big mistake from Nesryne El Chad. The defender had ample opportunity to clear her lines but ended up gifting the ball to Diani and a few seconds later it was game over.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? France will take on World Cup hosts Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, August 12.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐