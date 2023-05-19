Man City striker Erling Haaland appears to reveal the 'embarrassing' video game he loves to play

Erling Haaland has revealed that he is an avid Minecraft player despite previously saying he was too embarrassed to discuss his favourite games.

Haaland was embarrassed to discuss video games

Has revealed he plays Minecraft

Striker shared image on Instagram

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City striker shared an image on an Instagram Story of the popular video game, writing "#Squad" over it.

Instagram/erling.haaland

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The revelation comes after he refused to say which games he would go home and play after he broke the Premier League record for most goals in a season with his 35th strike of the campaign, saying: "I will go home now and play some video games and then speak – I cannot say which games – it’s too embarrassing.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Haaland, now on 36 goals, will have to break away from the game as he returns to Premier League action on Sunday when City meet Chelsea.