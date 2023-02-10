'He should have scored' - Erik ten Hag tells Man Utd starlet Alejandro Garnacho to match skill with end product

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised the performances of Alejandro Garnacho, but stressed the need to increase his goal contributions.

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho came close in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds United but couldn't find the back of the net. The 18-year-old has impressed with a number of important cameos this campaign, many of which have come from the bench. However, with two goals and four assists to his name in 22 appearances and his last goal coming back in November, Ten Hag feels the winger has to improve his offensive output.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is doing well, he has an impact on our game, he is a threat, also [against Leeds], he had good actions, he was lively, created chances, but had to score,” the United boss told reporters. “And finally, it’s about that – that you have an effect. As a striker you have to at least be on the scoring list, the assist list, the key action list, to have the right impact.

"As a Man United player, we expect you to have an impact to influence the score, to influence the result, to positively influence the game by scoring goals and having an assist. All the players have to be brave – if it’s in the interests of the team. That is what he is doing quite well because he is taking players on and he is outplaying them, he is creating chances – [but] on [Wednesday] he should have scored.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho was hooked on the hour mark of Wednesday's Premier League matchup, an unfamiliar feeling which didn't garner the most affectionate of responses from the player. However, Ten Hag was not concerned by his reaction, stating: “I don’t think it’s about him not understanding the decision. He’s quite emotional; that is his strength, he brings it to his game.

"He wants to win, to play football, doesn’t want to miss any minutes and that is a good thing. He’s totally convinced about himself, you need that. But he accepts decisions and the team is always above everything and I think he knows that. When he is coming off, that emotion, that frustration is not against that, that he’s not accepting it.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The Argentine starlet will likely feature for United on Sunday, either as a starter or from the bench, when they face Leeds again in the league, this time at Elland Road.