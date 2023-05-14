Erik ten Hag explains what Alejandro Garnacho must do to become first-team regular at Man Utd after goalscoring return against Wolves

Erik ten Hag has revealed what Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho needs to do to regularly feature in the starting lineup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alejandro Garnacho came on as a substitute in the 81st minute against Wolves, replacing Jadon Sancho, and then scored a goal in the dying moments of the game to seal a comfortable 2-0 win for Manchester United. The young Argentine was out for two months due to an injury and returned to the matchday squad against West Ham. Despite losing the game 1-0, Erik ten Hag kept the forward on the bench and fielded him against Wolves at the very end.

The Red Devils boss stated after the Wolves game that while he was happy to see Garnacho on the scoresheet again, the young forward needs to improve his decision-making on the pitch if he wants to get selected in the starting lineup regularly.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the Wolves game, the Dutch manager said, "Garna, everyone can see it. He came in and did almost everything good, and scored a great goal that will give him belief. It’s good for us for the rest of the season, that he’s back, and can have an impact.

"One of the aspects of the biggest talent is that they are mature. First, they take responsibility then second, they are mature to bring in the skills and have belief that they can dominate opponents. Once again, he did it. He has had a big impact in many games: whether starting or coming on, he’s straight into the game and that’s so important for the squad. I’m happy we can bring in young players and, hopefully, he will progress so quickly that he can compete for a starting XI position because that is his next challenge."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On asked what the youngster needs to do start regularly, Ten Hag replied, "Making decisions, being aware, scanning situations, when to go one-on-one, get behind, when to go for goal or make an extra pass. Decisions like that are what makes a good player a top player – that is the difference.

"But when you see it overall, he’s a huge talent and very brave. It shows that the pathway is open for young players at United. And if you work in the right way, work hard, we can guide you to get into the team. But, in the end, it’s about the player – he has to invest and have a plan to do it."

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEJANDRO GARNACHO? Having scored six goals in all competitions this season for the Red Devils, the 18-year-old will now aim to start regularly for his team. Garnacho will be next seen in action on Saturday when Manchester United take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.