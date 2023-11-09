Erik ten Hag should get until Christmas to save his Man Utd job - agree?

United have a mountain to climb after suffering a late defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League - but should Ten Hag be given more time?

The latest chapter in Manchester United's dismal 2023-24 campaign saw the Red Devils beaten by Copenhagen to leave them bottom of Champions League Group A.

Ten Hag is the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job, but would sacking him now really be the right decision? An encouraging win over Fulham has seen United move to within six points of the top four, while qualification in Europe is likely to still be in their hands.

If there is to be a change in the dugout, waiting until Christmas would surely be for the best, when United will have a clearer picture of their progress in what has thus far been pretty disastrous season.

