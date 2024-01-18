This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logo
Stade Alassane Ouattara
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS
Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea Backpage
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will be looking to register their first win at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when the two nations face off on Thursday.

The National Thunder were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria, while Djurtus suffered a 2-0 loss at the hand of Ivory Coast in their respective tournament openers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 18, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm GMT
Venue:Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on January 18 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC ThreeWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports and BBC platforms in the UK.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea team news

Iban Salvador, who scored the opener against Nigeria, will continue to support Emilio Nsue in attack.

Meanwhile, midfielder Federico Bikoro is two appearances away from 50 international caps.

Equatorial Guinea possible XI: Owono; Ndong, Coco, Orozco, Akapo; Ganet, Bikoro; J. Buyla, Machin, Salvador; E. Nsue.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Owono, Embela, Sapunga
Defenders:Senra, Anieboh, Elo, Ndong, C. Ondo, Akapo, Coco, Obiang, H. Buyla
Midfielders:Bikoro, Salvador, Machin, J. Buyla, Balboa, Eneme, Ganet, F. Nsue
Forwards:Obama, E. Nsue, Miranda, Ela, Nlavo, J. Ondo, Siafa

Guinea-Bissau team news

Goalkeeper Jonas Mendes may once again start on the bench as Ouparine Djoco is expected to continue in goal despite conceding twice against Ivory Coast.

Following a sort of horror show by Opa Sangate against the host nation, Guinea-Bissau coach Baciro Cande may also hand the defender an opportunity for redemption.

Guinea-Bissau possible XI: Djoco; Encada, Sangante, Djalo, Cande; Bikel, Semedo, Cassama; Mane, Balde, Rodrigues.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:J. Mendes, Djoco, Embadje
Defenders:Cande, Djalo, H. Mendes, Encada, S. Mane, Nanu, Sangante, Ie, Mendy
Midfielders:Gomes, Semedo, C. Mane, Gomes, Cassama, Bikel
Forwards:Dju, Dalcio, Gano, Tchami, Rodrigues, Balde, Quizera, Turbo, Banjaqui

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 23, 2022Guinea-Bissau 3-0 Equatorial GuineaInternational Friendly
August 10, 2011Equatorial Guinea 1-4 Guinea-BissauInternational Friendly

